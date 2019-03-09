Balakot strike did not yield desired results as violence still continues in Jammu and Kashmir, says Praveen Togadia

Bhopal: Former Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Praveen Togadia Friday said the air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp in Pakistan has not yielded desired results as terror attacks have not stopped in Jammu and Kashmir.

Terrorist attacks have not stopped due to the "weak" leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he alleged.

Without naming then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the Hindutva leader praised the country's leadership during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

"My question is, have terror attacks stopped after the air strike in Balakot? After the air strike, two majors and 10 jawans had been killed (in separate incidents in J&K). There was a grenade attack in Jammu yesterday," he said.

"If the surgery has been done, what is its importance (if the disease has not been cured)? Surgery (for me) means to get the patient rid of cancer," Togadia, a qualified cancer surgeon, told reporters here.

To a question, Togadia said what is the use of air strikes if solders are still dying?

"We split Pakistan in 1971, but at that time the leadership was with somebody else," said the firebrand Hindutva leader.

Apparently referring to Modi, who made a surprise visit to Pakistan in 2015-end, he said, "The leadership which without invitation goes to eat the cake of (former) Prime Minister (Nawaz Sharif) is weak."

"Official figures say 488 soldiers had been killed in 53 months (in J&K). Why was Pakistan the most favoured country for Modiji?" he asked.

Togadia said it was baffling that separatist leaders in Kashmir were provided security.

"Modi should answer this. Modi ji has neglected national security," he charged.

"Life of every human is of great importance but that of soldier is of paramount importance to us," Togadia said.

He disapproved of the ongoing politics over the 26 February the air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp inside Pakistan.

