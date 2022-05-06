Bagga arrested: Punjab cops stopped in Haryana; Delhi Police file FIR for 'abduction' case

The Punjab Police was reportedly stopped by their Haryana counterparts in Kurukshetra while taking BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga to Mohali, where he was supposed to be produced in court

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR against the Punjab Police for “abduction”, saying it has not followed proper rules during the arrest of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. This came shortly after Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police from his West Delhi residence on Friday.

Amid high political drama over Bagga's arrest, the Delhi and Haryana Police swung into action against the Punjab Police. The Punjab Police was reportedly stopped by Haryana cops in Kurukshetra while taking Bagga to Mohali, where he was supposed to be produced in a court.

Haryana | Punjab Police with BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga at Khanpur, Kurukshetra; Haryana Police present at the spot Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police in Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national secretary was booked last month after AAP leader Sunny Singh filed a complaint against him for allegedly making provocative statements, promoting communal enmity and criminal intimidation.

The arrest was made over allegedly issuing death threats to AAP's chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the latter's views on the controversial Bollywood film The Kashmir Files.

Delhi Police file FIR against Punjab Police

The Delhi Police case, however, comes despite Bagga being taken to the Janakpuri police station before being escorted to Mohali. Quoting officials, The Indian Express reported that the Janakpuri police was also intimated before Bagga was arrested from his residence. “After sharing the details, they sent their team to his house from where he was picked up and taken to Janakpuri police station. They are now completing legal documentation work,” an officer told the newspaper.

Preetpal Singh Bagga, the leader’s father, alleged that the police were violent with him when they came to arrest his son

Delhi | Today morning, 10-15 police personnel came to our home & dragged Tajinder out. When I picked up my mobile phone to record a video of the incident, police took me to another room & punched me in the face: Preetpal Singh Bagga, father of BJP leader Tajinder Pal S Bagga

Followed due process, says Punjab Police

In a statement, the Punjab Police said that due process of law was followed before arresting Bagga from his Delhi residence and the action was taken after sending him five notices to join the investigation.

"He is being brought here and will be produced in court. Further investigation being done by the SIT of SAS Nagar Police," the Punjab Police said, as quoted by ANI.

The police said that an FIR was registered on 1 May by the Punjab State Cyber Crime, SAS Nagar.

FIR registered on May1 by PS Punjab State Cyber Crime, SAS Nagar against Tajinder Bagga on complaint of causing instigation,criminal intimidation to cause violence,imminent hurt by publishing false&communal inflammatory statements on social media: Punjab Police

BJP hits back at AAP, protests outside Kejriwal's residence

Shortly after the Bagga was arrested in Delhi by the Punjab Police, the BJP launched a full-blown attack on Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP. From sharing videos and photos of the arrest to alleging that Bagga’s father was assaulted, tweets poured out on the social media website for the BJP leader. Several BJP workers also gathered outside a police station and protested against the Punjab police's action.

Delhi | BJP workers protest against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Police outside Janakpuri Police Station BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police today over an alleged threat to Arvind Kejriwal

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who last month protested outside Arvind Kejriwal’s home over his remarks on the movie ‘The Kashmir Files' tweeted that he spoke to Bagga's mother and assured her of his safe return

Have spoken with @TajinderBagga’s mother. Assured her that entire organisation is with them in this hour of oppression. BJYM will do everything in our capacity to bring Bagga back to safety & liberty.

We will fight back!@ArvindKejriwal, you have messed with the wrong guys. — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) May 6, 2022

BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, calling the arrest of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga "illegal".

"The Aam Aadmi Party has shown no law to justify the arrest. The manner in which he (Bagga) was taken is in direct violation of the Delhi High Court order. Tanashahi nahi chalegi (Dictatorship won't be tolerated). The illegal arrest of party workers will not be tolerated and there will be a legal fight. This is a blatant misuse of state police and power," she said in a press conference.

"Tajinder Bagga has been illegally detained by the Punjab Police," Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta said. Alleging that the Punjab Police was acting on Delhi CM's directions, he said that "Kejriwal's Hitler-like act will cost him," according to news agency ANI.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra posted a video message alleging misuse of the Punjab Police by Arvind Kejriwal. Mishra also claimed that Bagga's father was beaten up by the police, and called the cops "goons."

Bagga had been booked after AAP leader Sunny Singh filed a complaint against him, alleging that he had made provocative statements, spread rumours, and attempted to create religious and communal enmity.

The case against Bagga, filed on 1 April, lists Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony); 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief); 505 (2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes); and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

