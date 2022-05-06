Politics

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrested by Punjab Police in Delhi

This comes a month after Bagga had been booked for his statements against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the latter's views on the movie 'The Kashmir Files'

FP Staff May 06, 2022 10:28:44 IST
Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga in police custody. (Photo: Twitter/ @AAPNareshBalyan)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Balyan in a tweet claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police from his residence in West Delhi on Friday. This comes a month after Bagga had been booked for his statements against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the latter's views on the movie “The Kashmir Files”.

The Indian Express reported that the Punjab Police had informed the Janakpuri police station before proceeding to take Bagga into custody.

Meanwhile, West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh claimed that Bagga was arrested by "unknown persons".

Kapil Mishra, another prominent BJP leader in Delhi, tweeted Bagga had been arrested by a contingent of 50 Punjab Police personnel. Mishra declared Bagga was a “true sardar” who would not be intimidated by such tactics.

Nupur Sharma, a BJP spokesperson, tweeted the Punjab Police “pushed around” and beat up Bagga's aged father. She called the action against Bagga “early morning antics” by Arvind Kejriwal.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya, without mentioning Mr Bagga's alleged arrest, attacked Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal accusing him of misusing the Punjab police to target political opponent.

Bagga had been booked by the Punjab Police on charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation while criticising AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Soon after he was booked, Bagga released a video saying that Arvind Kejriwal and the Punjab government were misusing their power, reported India Today. Bagga said that he will continue to criticise Kejriwal until he tenders an apology to the Kashmiri Pandits, whom the Delhi CM, claimed the BJP leader, had insulted.

With inputs from agencies

