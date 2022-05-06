BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrested by Punjab Police in Delhi

This comes a month after Bagga had been booked for his statements against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the latter's views on the movie 'The Kashmir Files'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Balyan in a tweet claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police from his residence in West Delhi on Friday. This comes a month after Bagga had been booked for his statements against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the latter's views on the movie “The Kashmir Files”.

The Indian Express reported that the Punjab Police had informed the Janakpuri police station before proceeding to take Bagga into custody.

Meanwhile, West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh claimed that Bagga was arrested by "unknown persons".

Kapil Mishra, another prominent BJP leader in Delhi, tweeted Bagga had been arrested by a contingent of 50 Punjab Police personnel. Mishra declared Bagga was a “true sardar” who would not be intimidated by such tactics.

तजिंदर बग्गा को पंजाब पुलिस के 50 जवान घर से गिरफ्तार करके ले गए@TajinderBagga एक सच्चा सरदार है उसे ऐसी हरकतों से ना डराया जा सकता है, ना कमजोर किया जा सकता एक सच्चे सरदार से इतना डर क्यों ? — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) May 6, 2022

Nupur Sharma, a BJP spokesperson, tweeted the Punjab Police “pushed around” and beat up Bagga's aged father. She called the action against Bagga “early morning antics” by Arvind Kejriwal.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya, without mentioning Mr Bagga's alleged arrest, attacked Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal accusing him of misusing the Punjab police to target political opponent.

Arvind Kejriwal’s brazen misuse of Punjab police to target political opponents is not unexpected. He had been raging for this. But this won’t go down well. We will fight to secure every single karyakarta of ours and ensure that Kejriwal learns how to handle power the hard way… — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 6, 2022

Bagga had been booked by the Punjab Police on charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation while criticising AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Soon after he was booked, Bagga released a video saying that Arvind Kejriwal and the Punjab government were misusing their power, reported India Today. Bagga said that he will continue to criticise Kejriwal until he tenders an apology to the Kashmiri Pandits, whom the Delhi CM, claimed the BJP leader, had insulted.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.