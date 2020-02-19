Arvind Kejriwal meets Amit Shah for first time since Delhi election results, says Shaheen Bagh not discussed

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has had an arduous relationship with the Central government during his previous term, met Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, just days after taking oath for the third time. He said that they had agreed to work together for the "development of Delhi", adding that it was "a good meeting held in a cordial atmosphere".

Wednesday's meeting was the first since the results of the Delhi Assembly election were declared on 11 February.

Addressing the media soon after the meeting, Kejriwal said, "It was a good meeting, held in a cordial atmosphere. We held discussions on various issues. We agreed that the Centre and Delhi government need to work together for the development of Delhi. We will work together."

However, when asked whether they had discussed the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest in the Shaheen Bagh area of the National Capital, the chief minister said that the issue had not been discussed.

The AAP chief and former BJP president met at the latter's residence and their discussions lasted 20 minutes. The meeting was earlier scheduled at the Home Ministry.

Shah had led the BJP's offensive against Kejriwal in the Delhi Assembly polls but the incumbent AAP trounced the saffron party, bagging 62 of the 70 seats. In his oath-taking address on 16 February, Kejriwal had said he would "work in harmony" with the Centre.

