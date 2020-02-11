Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020: Party, constituency wise leading and trailing candidates full list; AAP leads in 57 seats, BJP on 13

The three-cornered fight between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress will come to a conclusion following the counting of votes cast in the Delhi Assembly election by the end of Tuesday (11 February).

As of 12 pm, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading in 57 seats, while the BJP is ahead on 13, CNN-News18 reported. Meanwhile, the Congress is yet to open its account.

Arvind Kejriwal, whose AAP is tipped by exit polls to win a third term, had come to power in 2015 with a massive mandate. The exit polls had also predicted a better performance for the BJP, which powered its campaign on the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests at Shaheen Bagh.

The counting of votes and results on individual seats will be declared live on Election Commission of India websites – eciresults.nic.in, eci.gov.in and results.eci.gov.in. Additionally, check out latest updates on Delhi 2020 Assembly Election at Firstpost.

Kejriwal is leading from the New Delhi constituency. The BJP and the Congress have both nominated first-timers from this constituency this year. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is trailing behind BJP candidate Ravinder Singh Negi from Patparganj constituency by a margin of 754 votes.

Alka Lamba, who made a "Ghar Wapsi" into the Congress after five years, is trailing massively from Chandni Chowk constituency and risks forfeiting her deposit if her vote percentage doesn't pick up in the subsequent rounds. She has merely secured 609 votes while the leading Aam Aadmi Party candidate is much ahead with 18,773 . AAP's vote share in this seat is a whopping 91.09 percent.

The AAP has broadened its lead against BJP, both in terms of numbers and vote share. The AAP so far has secured over 50 percent votes, while BJP is lagging behind at 41 percent.

This year, the National Capital saw a voter turnout of 62.59 percent as compared to the 67.12 percent polling recorded in 2015. The highest number of votes were polled in Ballimaran (71.6 percent) and lowest in Delhi Cantonment (45.4 percent).

Here's a look at the leading and trailing candidates till now:

Constituency Name Leading Party Leading Candidate Traling Party Trailing Candidate Margin of Votes Adarsh Nagar AAP Pawan Sharma BJP Raj Kumar Bhatia 904 Ambedkar Nagar AAP Ajay Dutt BJP Khushiram Chunar 5,251 Babarpur AAP Gopal Rai BJP Naresh Gaur 9,002 Badarpur AAP Ram Singh Netaji BJP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri 7,898 Badli AAP Ajesh Yadav BJP Vijay Kumar Bhagat 2,339 Ballimaran AAP Imran Hussain BJP Lata 5,658 Bawana BJP Ravinder Kumar AAP Jai Bhagwan 2,029 Bijwasan AAP Bhupinder Singh Joon BJP Sat Prakash Rana 4,094 Burari AAP Sanjeev Jha JD(U) Shailendra Kumar 15,045 Chandni Chowk AAP Parlad Singh Sawhney INC Alka Lamba 12,263 Chhatarpur AAP Kartar Singh Tanwar BJP Brahm Singh Tanwar 1,056 Delhi Cantt AAP Virender Singh Kadian BJP Manish Singh 1,739 Deoli AAP Prakash Jarwal BJP Arvind Kumar 10,679 Dwarka AAP Vinay Mishra BJP Praduym Rajput 2,284 Gandhi Nagar AAP Naveen Chaudhary BJP Anil Kumar Bajpai 2,362 Ghonda AAP Ajay Mahawar BJP Sridutt Sharma 7,844 Gokalpur AAP Surender Kumar BJP Ranjeet Singh 13,999 Greater Kailash AAP Saurabh Bharadwaj BJP Shikha Roy 7,325 Hari Nagar AAP Raj Kumar Dhillon BJP Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga 662 Janakpuri AAP Rajesh Rishi BJP Ashish Sood 4,948 Jangpura AAP Praveen Kumar BJP Impreet Singh Bakshi 1,558 Kalkaji AAP Atishi BJP Dharambir Singh 6 Karawal Nagar BJP Mohan Singh Bisht AAP Durgesh Pathak 6,694 Karol Bagh AAP Vishesh Ravi BJP Yogender Chandoliya 13,070 Kasturba Nagar AAP Madan Lal BJP Ravinder Choudhry 2,174 Kirari BJP Anil Jha AAP Rituraj Govind 1,434 Kondli AAP Kuldeep Kumar BJP Raj Kumar 13,676 Krishna Nagar BJP Dr. Anil Goyal AAP SK Bagga 3,595 Laxmi Nagar AAP Nitin Tyagi BJP Abhay Verma 4,733 Madipur AAP Girish Soni BJP Kailash Sankla 4,036 Malviya Nagar AAP Somnath Barati BJP Shailender Singh 3,724 Mangol Puri AAP Rakhi Birla BJP Karam Singh Karma 2,463 Matia Mahal AAP Shoaib Iqbal BJP Ravinder Gupta 12,973 Matiala AAP Gulam Singh BJP Rajesh Gehlot 9,043 Mehrauli AAP Naresh Yadav BJP Kusum Khatri 8,492 Model Town AAP Akhilesh Pati Tripathi BJP Kapil Mishra 7,794 Moti Nagar AAP Shiv Charan Goel BJP Subhash Sachdeva 5,592 Mundka AAP Dharampal Lakra BJP Azad Singh 1,864 Mustafabad BJP Jagdish Pradhan AAP Haji Yunus 32,064 Najafgarh AAP Kailash Gahlot BJP Ajeet Singh Kharkhari 1,115 Nangloi Jat AAP Raghuvinder Shokeen BJP Suman Lata 6,738 Narela AAP Sharad Kumar BJP Neel Daman Khatri 5,180 New Delhi AAP Arvind Kejriwal BJP Sunil Kumar Yadav 8,277 Okhla BJP Braham Singh AAP Amanatulah Khan 1,633 Palam AAP Bhavna Gaur BJP Vijay Pandit 4,896 Patel Nagar AAP Raaj Kumar Anand BJP Pravesh Ratn 11,695 Patparganj BJP Ravinder Singh Negi AAP Manish Sisodia 754 R.K. Puram AAP Pramila Tokas BJP Anil Kumar Sharma 5,661 Rajinder Nagar AAP Raghav Chadha BJP Sardar RP Singh 11,960 Rajouri Garden AAP A Dhanwati Chandela A BJP Ramesh Khanna 4,716 Rithala AAP Mohinder Goyal BJP Manish Chaudhury 2,402 Rohini AAP Rajesh Nama Bansiwala BJP Vijender Kumar 506 Rohtas Nagar BJP Jitender Mahajan AAP Sarita Singh 2,993 Sadar Bazar AAP Som Dutt BJP Jai Prakash 8,486 Sangam Vihar AAP Dinesh Mohaniya JD(U) Shiv Charan Lal Gupta 18,793 Seelampur AAP Abdul Rehman BJP Kaushal Kumar Mishra 5,620 Seemapuri AAP Rajendra Pal Gautam LJP Sant Lal 15,688 Shahdara BJP Sanjay Goyal AAP Ram Niwas Goel 959 Shakur Basti AAP Satyendra Jain BJP Dr SC Vats 2,106 Shalimar Bagh BJP Rekha Gupta AAP Bandana Kumari 852 Sultanpur Majra AAP Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat BJP Ram Chander Chawriya 19,399 Tilak Nagar AAP Jarnail Singh BJP Rajiv Babbar 13,736 Timarpur AAP Dilip Pandey BJP Surinder Pal Singh 8,796 Tri Nagar BJP Tilak Ram Gupta AAP Preeti Tomar 673 Trilokpuri AAP Rohit Kumar BJP Kiran 20,064 Tughlakabad AAP Sahiram BJP Vikram Bidhuri 4,136 Uttam Nagar AAP Naresh Balyan BJP Krishnan Gahlot 3,959 Vikaspuri AAP Mahinder Yadav BJP Sanjay Singh 6,245 Vishwas Nagar AAP Om Prakash Sharma BJP Deepak Singla 7,980 Wazirpur AAP Rajesh Gupta BJP Dr. Mahender Nagpal 6,585

