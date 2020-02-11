DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS RESULTS 2020 LIVE COUNTING

Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020: Party, constituency wise leading and trailing candidates full list; AAP leads in 57 seats, BJP on 13

Politics FP Staff Feb 11, 2020 12:24:54 IST

  • The three-cornered fight between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress is set to come to a conclusion after counting of votes cast in the Delhi Assembly elections by the end of Tuesday

  • The AAP has broadened its lead against BJP, both in terms of numbers and vote share. The AAP so far has secured over 50 percent votes, while BJP is lagging behind at 41 percent

  • Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is leading from the New Delhi constituency.

The three-cornered fight between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress will come to a conclusion following the counting of votes cast in the Delhi Assembly election by the end of Tuesday (11 February).

As of 12 pm, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading in 57 seats, while the BJP is ahead on 13, CNN-News18 reported. Meanwhile, the Congress is yet to open its account.

Arvind Kejriwal, whose AAP is tipped by exit polls to win a third term, had come to power in 2015 with a massive mandate. The exit polls had also predicted a better performance for the BJP, which powered its campaign on the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests at Shaheen Bagh.

The counting of votes and results on individual seats will be declared live on Election Commission of India websites – eciresults.nic.ineci.gov.in and results.eci.gov.in. Additionally, check out latest updates on Delhi 2020 Assembly Election at Firstpost.

Kejriwal is leading from the New Delhi constituency. The BJP and the Congress have both nominated first-timers from this constituency this year. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is trailing behind BJP candidate Ravinder Singh Negi from Patparganj constituency by a margin of 754 votes.

Alka Lamba, who made a "Ghar Wapsi" into the Congress after five years, is trailing massively from Chandni Chowk constituency and risks forfeiting her deposit if her vote percentage doesn't pick up in the subsequent rounds. She has merely secured 609 votes while the leading Aam Aadmi Party candidate is much ahead with 18,773 . AAP's vote share in this seat is a whopping 91.09 percent.

The AAP has broadened its lead against BJP, both in terms of numbers and vote share. The AAP so far has secured over 50 percent votes, while BJP is lagging behind at 41 percent.

This year, the National Capital saw a voter turnout of 62.59 percent as compared to the 67.12 percent polling recorded in 2015. The highest number of votes were polled in Ballimaran (71.6 percent) and lowest in Delhi Cantonment (45.4 percent).

Here's a look at the leading and trailing candidates till now:

Constituency Name Leading Party Leading Candidate Traling Party Trailing Candidate Margin of Votes
Adarsh Nagar AAP Pawan Sharma BJP Raj Kumar Bhatia 904
Ambedkar Nagar AAP Ajay Dutt BJP Khushiram Chunar 5,251
Babarpur AAP Gopal Rai BJP Naresh Gaur 9,002
Badarpur AAP Ram Singh Netaji BJP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri 7,898
Badli AAP Ajesh Yadav BJP Vijay Kumar Bhagat 2,339
Ballimaran AAP Imran Hussain BJP Lata 5,658
Bawana BJP Ravinder Kumar AAP Jai Bhagwan 2,029
Bijwasan AAP Bhupinder Singh Joon BJP Sat Prakash Rana 4,094
Burari AAP Sanjeev Jha JD(U) Shailendra Kumar 15,045
Chandni Chowk AAP Parlad Singh Sawhney INC Alka Lamba 12,263
Chhatarpur AAP Kartar Singh Tanwar BJP Brahm Singh Tanwar 1,056
Delhi Cantt AAP Virender Singh Kadian BJP Manish Singh 1,739
Deoli AAP Prakash Jarwal BJP Arvind Kumar 10,679
Dwarka AAP Vinay Mishra BJP Praduym Rajput 2,284
Gandhi Nagar AAP Naveen Chaudhary BJP Anil Kumar Bajpai 2,362
Ghonda AAP Ajay Mahawar BJP Sridutt Sharma 7,844
Gokalpur AAP Surender Kumar BJP Ranjeet Singh 13,999
Greater Kailash AAP Saurabh Bharadwaj BJP Shikha Roy 7,325
Hari Nagar AAP Raj Kumar Dhillon BJP Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga 662
Janakpuri AAP Rajesh Rishi BJP Ashish Sood 4,948
Jangpura AAP Praveen Kumar BJP Impreet Singh Bakshi 1,558
Kalkaji AAP Atishi BJP Dharambir Singh 6
Karawal Nagar BJP Mohan Singh Bisht AAP Durgesh Pathak 6,694
Karol Bagh AAP Vishesh Ravi BJP Yogender Chandoliya 13,070
Kasturba Nagar AAP Madan Lal BJP Ravinder Choudhry 2,174
Kirari BJP Anil Jha AAP Rituraj Govind 1,434
Kondli AAP Kuldeep Kumar BJP Raj Kumar 13,676
Krishna Nagar BJP Dr. Anil Goyal AAP SK Bagga 3,595
Laxmi Nagar AAP Nitin Tyagi BJP Abhay Verma 4,733
Madipur AAP Girish Soni BJP Kailash Sankla 4,036
Malviya Nagar AAP Somnath Barati BJP Shailender Singh 3,724
Mangol Puri AAP Rakhi Birla BJP Karam Singh Karma 2,463
Matia Mahal AAP Shoaib Iqbal BJP Ravinder Gupta 12,973
Matiala AAP Gulam Singh BJP Rajesh Gehlot 9,043
Mehrauli AAP Naresh Yadav BJP Kusum Khatri 8,492
Model Town AAP Akhilesh Pati Tripathi BJP Kapil Mishra 7,794
Moti Nagar AAP Shiv Charan Goel BJP Subhash Sachdeva 5,592
Mundka AAP Dharampal Lakra BJP Azad Singh 1,864
Mustafabad BJP Jagdish Pradhan AAP Haji Yunus 32,064
Najafgarh AAP Kailash Gahlot BJP Ajeet Singh Kharkhari 1,115
Nangloi Jat AAP Raghuvinder Shokeen BJP Suman Lata 6,738
Narela AAP Sharad Kumar BJP Neel Daman Khatri 5,180
New Delhi AAP Arvind Kejriwal BJP Sunil Kumar Yadav 8,277
Okhla BJP Braham Singh AAP Amanatulah Khan 1,633
Palam AAP Bhavna Gaur BJP Vijay Pandit 4,896
Patel Nagar AAP Raaj Kumar Anand BJP Pravesh Ratn 11,695
Patparganj BJP Ravinder Singh Negi AAP Manish Sisodia 754
R.K. Puram AAP Pramila Tokas BJP Anil Kumar Sharma 5,661
Rajinder Nagar AAP Raghav Chadha BJP Sardar RP Singh 11,960
Rajouri Garden AAP A Dhanwati Chandela A BJP Ramesh Khanna 4,716
Rithala AAP Mohinder Goyal BJP Manish Chaudhury 2,402
Rohini AAP Rajesh Nama Bansiwala BJP Vijender Kumar 506
Rohtas Nagar BJP Jitender Mahajan AAP Sarita Singh 2,993
Sadar Bazar AAP Som Dutt BJP Jai Prakash 8,486
Sangam Vihar AAP Dinesh Mohaniya JD(U) Shiv Charan Lal Gupta 18,793
Seelampur AAP Abdul Rehman BJP Kaushal Kumar Mishra 5,620
Seemapuri AAP Rajendra Pal Gautam LJP Sant Lal 15,688
Shahdara BJP Sanjay Goyal AAP Ram Niwas Goel 959
Shakur Basti AAP Satyendra Jain BJP Dr SC Vats 2,106
Shalimar Bagh BJP Rekha Gupta AAP Bandana Kumari 852
Sultanpur Majra AAP Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat BJP Ram Chander Chawriya 19,399
Tilak Nagar AAP Jarnail Singh BJP Rajiv Babbar 13,736
Timarpur AAP Dilip Pandey BJP Surinder Pal Singh 8,796
Tri Nagar BJP Tilak Ram Gupta AAP Preeti Tomar 673
Trilokpuri AAP Rohit Kumar BJP Kiran 20,064
Tughlakabad AAP Sahiram BJP Vikram Bidhuri 4,136
Uttam Nagar AAP Naresh Balyan BJP Krishnan Gahlot 3,959
Vikaspuri AAP Mahinder Yadav BJP Sanjay Singh 6,245
Vishwas Nagar AAP Om Prakash Sharma BJP Deepak Singla 7,980
Wazirpur AAP Rajesh Gupta BJP Dr. Mahender Nagpal 6,585

Updated Date: Feb 11, 2020 12:24:54 IST

