Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020: Party, constituency wise leading and trailing candidates full list; AAP leads in 57 seats, BJP on 13

The three-cornered fight between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress will come to a conclusion following the counting of votes cast in the Delhi Assembly election by the end of Tuesday (11 February).
As of 12 pm, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading in 57 seats, while the BJP is ahead on 13, CNN-News18 reported. Meanwhile, the Congress is yet to open its account.
Arvind Kejriwal, whose AAP is tipped by exit polls to win a third term, had come to power in 2015 with a massive mandate. The exit polls had also predicted a better performance for the BJP, which powered its campaign on the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests at Shaheen Bagh.
The counting of votes and results on individual seats will be declared live on Election Commission of India websites – eciresults.nic.in, eci.gov.in and results.eci.gov.in. Additionally, check out latest updates on Delhi 2020 Assembly Election at Firstpost.
Kejriwal is leading from the New Delhi constituency. The BJP and the Congress have both nominated first-timers from this constituency this year. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is trailing behind BJP candidate Ravinder Singh Negi from Patparganj constituency by a margin of 754 votes.
Alka Lamba, who made a "Ghar Wapsi" into the Congress after five years, is trailing massively from Chandni Chowk constituency and risks forfeiting her deposit if her vote percentage doesn't pick up in the subsequent rounds. She has merely secured 609 votes while the leading Aam Aadmi Party candidate is much ahead with 18,773 . AAP's vote share in this seat is a whopping 91.09 percent.
The AAP has broadened its lead against BJP, both in terms of numbers and vote share. The AAP so far has secured over 50 percent votes, while BJP is lagging behind at 41 percent.
This year, the National Capital saw a voter turnout of 62.59 percent as compared to the 67.12 percent polling recorded in 2015. The highest number of votes were polled in Ballimaran (71.6 percent) and lowest in Delhi Cantonment (45.4 percent).
Here's a look at the leading and trailing candidates till now:
|Constituency Name
|Leading Party
|Leading Candidate
|Traling Party
|Trailing Candidate
|Margin of Votes
|Adarsh Nagar
|AAP
|Pawan Sharma
|BJP
|Raj Kumar Bhatia
|904
|Ambedkar Nagar
|AAP
|Ajay Dutt
|BJP
|Khushiram Chunar
|5,251
|Babarpur
|AAP
|Gopal Rai
|BJP
|Naresh Gaur
|9,002
|Badarpur
|AAP
|Ram Singh Netaji
|BJP
|Ramvir Singh Bidhuri
|7,898
|Badli
|AAP
|Ajesh Yadav
|BJP
|Vijay Kumar Bhagat
|2,339
|Ballimaran
|AAP
|Imran Hussain
|BJP
|Lata
|5,658
|Bawana
|BJP
|Ravinder Kumar
|AAP
|Jai Bhagwan
|2,029
|Bijwasan
|AAP
|Bhupinder Singh Joon
|BJP
|Sat Prakash Rana
|4,094
|Burari
|AAP
|Sanjeev Jha
|JD(U)
|Shailendra Kumar
|15,045
|Chandni Chowk
|AAP
|Parlad Singh Sawhney
|INC
|Alka Lamba
|12,263
|Chhatarpur
|AAP
|Kartar Singh Tanwar
|BJP
|Brahm Singh Tanwar
|1,056
|Delhi Cantt
|AAP
|Virender Singh Kadian
|BJP
|Manish Singh
|1,739
|Deoli
|AAP
|Prakash Jarwal
|BJP
|Arvind Kumar
|10,679
|Dwarka
|AAP
|Vinay Mishra
|BJP
|Praduym Rajput
|2,284
|Gandhi Nagar
|AAP
|Naveen Chaudhary
|BJP
|Anil Kumar Bajpai
|2,362
|Ghonda
|AAP
|Ajay Mahawar
|BJP
|Sridutt Sharma
|7,844
|Gokalpur
|AAP
|Surender Kumar
|BJP
|Ranjeet Singh
|13,999
|Greater Kailash
|AAP
|Saurabh Bharadwaj
|BJP
|Shikha Roy
|7,325
|Hari Nagar
|AAP
|Raj Kumar Dhillon
|BJP
|Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga
|662
|Janakpuri
|AAP
|Rajesh Rishi
|BJP
|Ashish Sood
|4,948
|Jangpura
|AAP
|Praveen Kumar
|BJP
|Impreet Singh Bakshi
|1,558
|Kalkaji
|AAP
|Atishi
|BJP
|Dharambir Singh
|6
|Karawal Nagar
|BJP
|Mohan Singh Bisht
|AAP
|Durgesh Pathak
|6,694
|Karol Bagh
|AAP
|Vishesh Ravi
|BJP
|Yogender Chandoliya
|13,070
|Kasturba Nagar
|AAP
|Madan Lal
|BJP
|Ravinder Choudhry
|2,174
|Kirari
|BJP
|Anil Jha
|AAP
|Rituraj Govind
|1,434
|Kondli
|AAP
|Kuldeep Kumar
|BJP
|Raj Kumar
|13,676
|Krishna Nagar
|BJP
|Dr. Anil Goyal
|AAP
|SK Bagga
|3,595
|Laxmi Nagar
|AAP
|Nitin Tyagi
|BJP
|Abhay Verma
|4,733
|Madipur
|AAP
|Girish Soni
|BJP
|Kailash Sankla
|4,036
|Malviya Nagar
|AAP
|Somnath Barati
|BJP
|Shailender Singh
|3,724
|Mangol Puri
|AAP
|Rakhi Birla
|BJP
|Karam Singh Karma
|2,463
|Matia Mahal
|AAP
|Shoaib Iqbal
|BJP
|Ravinder Gupta
|12,973
|Matiala
|AAP
|Gulam Singh
|BJP
|Rajesh Gehlot
|9,043
|Mehrauli
|AAP
|Naresh Yadav
|BJP
|Kusum Khatri
|8,492
|Model Town
|AAP
|Akhilesh Pati Tripathi
|BJP
|Kapil Mishra
|7,794
|Moti Nagar
|AAP
|Shiv Charan Goel
|BJP
|Subhash Sachdeva
|5,592
|Mundka
|AAP
|Dharampal Lakra
|BJP
|Azad Singh
|1,864
|Mustafabad
|BJP
|Jagdish Pradhan
|AAP
|Haji Yunus
|32,064
|Najafgarh
|AAP
|Kailash Gahlot
|BJP
|Ajeet Singh Kharkhari
|1,115
|Nangloi Jat
|AAP
|Raghuvinder Shokeen
|BJP
|Suman Lata
|6,738
|Narela
|AAP
|Sharad Kumar
|BJP
|Neel Daman Khatri
|5,180
|New Delhi
|AAP
|Arvind Kejriwal
|BJP
|Sunil Kumar Yadav
|8,277
|Okhla
|BJP
|Braham Singh
|AAP
|Amanatulah Khan
|1,633
|Palam
|AAP
|Bhavna Gaur
|BJP
|Vijay Pandit
|4,896
|Patel Nagar
|AAP
|Raaj Kumar Anand
|BJP
|Pravesh Ratn
|11,695
|Patparganj
|BJP
|Ravinder Singh Negi
|AAP
|Manish Sisodia
|754
|R.K. Puram
|AAP
|Pramila Tokas
|BJP
|Anil Kumar Sharma
|5,661
|Rajinder Nagar
|AAP
|Raghav Chadha
|BJP
|Sardar RP Singh
|11,960
|Rajouri Garden
|AAP
|A Dhanwati Chandela A
|BJP
|Ramesh Khanna
|4,716
|Rithala
|AAP
|Mohinder Goyal
|BJP
|Manish Chaudhury
|2,402
|Rohini
|AAP
|Rajesh Nama Bansiwala
|BJP
|Vijender Kumar
|506
|Rohtas Nagar
|BJP
|Jitender Mahajan
|AAP
|Sarita Singh
|2,993
|Sadar Bazar
|AAP
|Som Dutt
|BJP
|Jai Prakash
|8,486
|Sangam Vihar
|AAP
|Dinesh Mohaniya
|JD(U)
|Shiv Charan Lal Gupta
|18,793
|Seelampur
|AAP
|Abdul Rehman
|BJP
|Kaushal Kumar Mishra
|5,620
|Seemapuri
|AAP
|Rajendra Pal Gautam
|LJP
|Sant Lal
|15,688
|Shahdara
|BJP
|Sanjay Goyal
|AAP
|Ram Niwas Goel
|959
|Shakur Basti
|AAP
|Satyendra Jain
|BJP
|Dr SC Vats
|2,106
|Shalimar Bagh
|BJP
|Rekha Gupta
|AAP
|Bandana Kumari
|852
|Sultanpur Majra
|AAP
|Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat
|BJP
|Ram Chander Chawriya
|19,399
|Tilak Nagar
|AAP
|Jarnail Singh
|BJP
|Rajiv Babbar
|13,736
|Timarpur
|AAP
|Dilip Pandey
|BJP
|Surinder Pal Singh
|8,796
|Tri Nagar
|BJP
|Tilak Ram Gupta
|AAP
|Preeti Tomar
|673
|Trilokpuri
|AAP
|Rohit Kumar
|BJP
|Kiran
|20,064
|Tughlakabad
|AAP
|Sahiram
|BJP
|Vikram Bidhuri
|4,136
|Uttam Nagar
|AAP
|Naresh Balyan
|BJP
|Krishnan Gahlot
|3,959
|Vikaspuri
|AAP
|Mahinder Yadav
|BJP
|Sanjay Singh
|6,245
|Vishwas Nagar
|AAP
|Om Prakash Sharma
|BJP
|Deepak Singla
|7,980
|Wazirpur
|AAP
|Rajesh Gupta
|BJP
|Dr. Mahender Nagpal
|6,585
Updated Date: Feb 11, 2020 12:24:54 IST