Sworn in as Delhi CM for 3rd straight term, Arvind Kejriwal says 'forgive those who spoke ill of me'; Narendra Modi extends greetings

Sworn in as Delhi chief minister for the third consecutive term, Arvind Kejriwal struck a conciliatory note at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, saying he forgave all those who 'spoke ill' of him and urging his rivals and the Centre to forget their differences and work towards development. Kejriwal also vowed to be a chief minister for all Delhiites, regardless of their party affiliation.

On Sunday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to Kejriwal, saying —

I congratulate Shri @ArvindKejriwal on taking oath as Delhi’s CM earlier today. Best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2020

Soon afterwards, the Delhi chief minister replied saying, "Thank you for the warm wishes, sir. I wish you could come today, but I understand you were busy. We must now work together towards making Delhi a city of pride for all Indians."

On Sunday, Kejriwal became the first Delhi chief minister to have taken the oath oath of office for the third consecutive time at Ramlila Maidan, a venue usually popular for rallies, protests and plays staged ahead of Dussehra. The maidan holds special significance for Kejriwal, serving as his battleground during the Anna Hazare-led India Against Corruption movement. Accompanied by his daughter, wife and mother, Kejriwal kept his cabinet unchanged. "Today, your son has been sworn in as the chief minister for the third time. This is not mine, but your victory. This is the victory of every family in Delhi. In the last five years, we have tried to bring relief and happiness to every family here. We have always focused on development at a rapid pace. We shall continue to do this in the coming five years as well," he said.

Kejriwal added that he was chief minister of all citizens of Delhi. "Some people had voted for AAP, BJP and Congress during the polls. But from now on, I am everyone's chief minister irrespective of their political affiliations. In the last five years, I have worked for everyone. I have never worked with bias. Today, the entire two crore population is a part of my family. Never hesitate to approach me, I will work for everyone. We still have a lot to achieve here. I want to work with everyone together," he said. He congratulated the people of Delhi for supporting the party’s development agenda and urged for more support, even from his political opponents and the Centre.“Delhiites have given birth to a new kind of politics in the country, which involves schools, hospitals, electricity, water, good roads and women security.” Addressing a swelling crowd at the Ramlila Maidan, the AAP supremo said he “forgives all those who spoke ill of me”. Kejriwal also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s blessings to bring about smooth governance in the capital. Modi, who was visiting Varanasi did not attend. All BJP MLAs elected in the 8 February polls, except Vijender Gupta, attended the ceremony. Keeping AAP tradition alive, Kejriwal ended his speech by singing “Hum honge kamayaab.” Along with Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and other Delhi cabinet ministers Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Satyendar Jain were administered the oath by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Sharing the stage with Kejriwal were 50 ‘Delhi nirmatas’ (makers of Delhi), including international tennis player Sumit Nagal, Delhi government school student and beneficiary of Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana who cracked IIT Vijay Kumar, mohalla clinic doctor Alka, bike ambulance service officer Yudhishtir Rathee, night shelter caretaker Shabina Naaz, bus marshall Arun Kumar, Signature bridge architect Ratan Jamshed Batliboi and Metro pilot Nidhi Gupta. Another special invitee at the swearing-in ceremony was one-year-old Aavyan Tomar. Also called "Baby Mufflerman", Tomar's pictures went viral earlier this week as the AAP swept to victory in Delhi assembly polls. The AAP supremo had on Thursday extended invitation to Delhiites to attend his oath-taking ceremony to "bless their son". "Delhiites, your son is going to take oath of Delhi chief minister for the third time. You must come to bless your son. Sunday, February 16, 10 am, Ramlila Maidan," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi. Meanwhile, journalists shared visuals from the Ramlila Maidan showing posters which bore the message “Nayak 2 is back”, apart from people at the venue distributing AAP calendars with Lord Hanuman on it and brochures for beverages called AAP Cola.

Spotted at रामलीला मैदान. Nayak 2 ! Will continue to share more videos and pictured from here.@ArvindKejriwal & cabinet to take swear at 12:15 pm. VIDEO 👇 pic.twitter.com/fl0yChUHFr — Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) February 16, 2020

Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, Arvind Kejriwal held a dinner meeting of his ministers-designate on Saturday to discuss the roadmap for development of the National Capital, especially the initiatives that need to be prioritised in the coming three months.

"We have been asked to start working towards fulfilling our promises in the guarantee card as soon as we are sworn in," Sisodia said.

The card, "10 guarantees of Kejriwal", was released by the AAP national convener ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls. Kejriwal in the card gave certain guarantees to the people of Delhi, including plans to plant two crore saplings, clean the Yamuna river and reduce pollution in Delhi, over the next five years.

AAP won 62 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections, while the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged eight seats. Voting was held on 8 February and counting on 11 February.

