Maharashtra Political Crisis: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut hints at dissolution of state Assembly as MVA crisis deepens

In a tweet today, Sanjay Raut said that the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra is heading to the dissolution of Vidhan Sabha

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP, on Wednesday, hinted at dissolving the Maharashtra Assembly. The statement comes amid the ongoing political crisis in the state since the declaration of the Legislative Council poll results on Monday.

"The ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra is heading to the dissolution of Vidhan Sabha," Raut tweeted in Marathi today.

महाराष्ट्रातील राजकीय घडामोडींचा प्रवास विधान सभा बरखास्तीचया दिशेने.. — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) June 22, 2022

Raut's tweet comes hours after Sena rebel Eknath Shinde said that he has the support of more than 40 MLAs. Shinde along with 33 Shiv Sena and seven independent MLAs is lodging in a hotel in Guwahati, Assam.

Shinde with support of 40 strong lawmakers has been threatening to break away from the ruling coalition in Maharashtra.

On Monday evening, Shinde and other MLAs took a charter plane to Gujarat and stayed in a hotel in Surat before leaving for Guwahati early on Wednesday. They left Mumbai after cross-voting in Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) polls.

Talking to media earlier in the day, Raut called Shinde Sena's "very old party member and friend".

Must Read: Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde, 40 MLAs reach Assam after camping for two days in Gujarat

"We've worked together for decades. It's neither easy for him nor for us to leave each other. I had a conversation with him for an hour this morning and the party chief was intimated about it," Raut said.

He further informed that talks are underway with MLAs who are with Shinde. "Everybody will stay in Shiv Sena. Our party is a fighter, we will struggle consistently, at most we might lose power but we'll continue to fight," he added.

For MVA, its one of its worst crisis since coming into existence in 2019, putting an uncertainity on the stability of the two-and-a-half-year old government.

The Shiv Sena, which heads the MVA, has 55 MLAs, followed by allies NCP (53) and the Congress (44) in the 288-Assembly where the current simple majority mark is 144.

There is one vacancy due to the death of a Sena MLA last month. The current strength of the Maharashtra Assembly is 287. Fifteen independent legislators and MLAs from smaller parties support the MVA government, taking the number to 167.

Don't Miss: From loyalist to rebel: The reasons for Eknath Shinde’s revolt against Shiv Sena

The BJP has 106 MLAs of its own and is backed by one lawmaker each from the Raj Thackeray-led MNS, the Swabhimani Paksh, the Rashtriya Samaj Paksh, the Jan Surajya Party and six independents, taking its tally with allies to 116.

On Tuesday evening, Uddhav Thackeray spoke with Shinde for about 10 minutes. According to NDTV, the Sena rebel claimed that he has not taken any decision or signed any document and declared that he has taken this step for the betterment of the party.

The report mentioned sources saying that when Thackeray asked Shinde to reconsider and return to the fold, he demanded that the Sena renew its alliance with the BJP and jointly rule Maharashtra.

Also Read: Maharashtra political crisis: Uddhav Thackeray speaks to rebel leader Eknath Shinde

Thackeray had also sent two of his party leaders to meet and hold a detailed discussion with Shinde and other MLAs in Surat on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Shiv Sena removed Shinde as its Legislative party leader. He was replaced by Sewri MLA Ajay Chaudhary. The decision was taken at the meeting convened by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray today at his Varsha residence.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.