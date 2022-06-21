Maharashtra political crisis: Uddhav Thackeray speaks to rebel leader Eknath Shinde

The talks between Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray lasted for around 10 minutes

In a latest development in the ongoing political crisis within Maharasthra’s Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reportedly spoke with Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde, who along with other party leaders is camping at a hotel in Surat, Gujarat.

The talks between the two leaders lasted for around 10 minutes, NDTV reported.

Two leaders of Shiv Sena dispatched by Uddhav Thackeray met and held a detailed discussion with Eknath Shinde and other MLAs at the Surat hotel on Tuesday to defuse the internecine crisis having the potential to threaten the survival of the MVA government in the neighbouring state.

The discussions were held between Thackeray's confidants Milind Narvekar and Ravindra Phatak and Shinde and other MLAs at the hotel where they have been camping since the late Monday night. Narvekar and Phatak left for Mumbai by road without responding to queries of the media after the meeting which lasted for nearly two hours.

Shinde and his loyalist MLAs reached the hotel in Surat late Monday night, hours after the results of the MLC polls in Maharashtra were declared. In the elections held for the 10 seats up for grabs, the BJP won all the five seats it had contested despite having votes to win four candidates apparently on the back of cross-voting by some MLAs of the MVA constituents. The NCP and Shiv Sena won two seats each contested by them. Another MVA ally, Congress, suffered a jolt as the party lost one of its two candidates to BJP's fifth nominee in the MLC polls.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena on Tuesday removed Shinde as its Legislative party leader. He will be replaced by Sewri MLA Ajay Chaudhary. The decision was taken at the meeting convened by Uddhav Thackeray today at his Varsha residence.

In a tweet, Shinde said: "We are Balasaheb’s staunch Shiv Sainiks. Balasaheb has taught us Hindutva. We have never and will never cheat for power regarding Balasaheb's thoughts and Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb's teachings."

According to News18 sources, Shinde and the other MLAs took a chartered flight at 7 pm on Monday to Surat and are lodged in a five-star hotel there. Also, Shinde and other MLAs were unreachable since last evening.

"Two of our people went there (Surat). Talks happened with Eknath Shinde. He is our old friend...Everyone knows why we left BJP and Eknath Shinde is also a witness to that," Sanjay Raut said.

"Shiv Sena leaders Milind Narvekar and Ravindra Phatak will convey about the talks they had with Eknath Shinde to CM Uddhav Thackeray," he added.

After the MLC polls result, BJP is 11 short to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance government in the state. The party secured 134 votes against the majority of 145 in 288 members of the state Assembly.

Maha Vikas Aghadi support base has eroded badly in this election and it has got 151 only votes.

(With inputs from agencies)

