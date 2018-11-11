Amar Singh says BJP should bring an ordinance for building Ram temple in Ayodhya; praises RSS

Udaipur: Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh said on Saturday that the BJP has enough numbers in Parliament and it should bring an ordinance to facilitate the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The BJP has a majority and the government should bring an ordinance for the construction of Ram temple if the court does not deliver a verdict in time, he told reporters at a programme in Udaipur.

Singh also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not respond to allegations and statements made by Congress president Rahul Gandhi. He praised the RSS, saying the organisation has worked for the betterment of the mankind.