Alappuzha Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: AM Ariff of CPM wins

Alappuzha Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 15

Total electors: 1,261,564 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,56,816

Male electors: 6,04,748

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Aroor, Cherthala, Alappuzha, Ambalappuzha, Haripad, Kayamkulam, Karunagapally

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress party’s VM Sudheeran won the constituency in 1999 when it was called Allepey. In 2004, KS Manoj from CPI(M) was elected MP from the constituency. State Congress general secretary KC Venugopal won the election in 2009 and 2014, now called Alappuzha.

Demographics: According to the Census 2011, Alappuzha has a population of 21,21,943. It was one of the worst-hit victims of the heavy rains and floods in August last year. Earlier, the district was recognised as a flood district. It has voted for the Congress for two consecutive elections but party veteran KC Venugopal will not be contesting this year.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.