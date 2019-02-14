'Akhilesh Yadav should adopt the truth which his father spoke,' says Yogi Adityanath after Mulayam Singh praises PM

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav should accept the truth which his father spoke in Parliament.

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wished that the latter returns to power after the general elections in 2019.

“I congratulate the Prime Minister because he has tried to take everybody along. I want to say that all members must win and come again and Narendra Modi should become the Prime Minister again,” Mulayam said in Lok Sabha.

Commenting on Mulayam's comment, Adityanath said, "This is the truth, and truth always wins. What Mulayamji said in the Parliament is the truth, I am sure like Mulayamji, his son should also accept this truth."

The SP veteran's stance is being perceived as a jolt to the efforts of Akhilesh Yadav who had joined hands with the opposition parties to counter the BJP in the general elections.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.