Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka, Kamal Haasan: The biggies who joined Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi

4/8

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan also walked alongside Gandhi today in the National Capital. Haasan said he is participating in the yatra because he is ‘an Indian’. “Many people ask me why I’m here. I’m here as an Indian. My father was a Congressman. I had various ideologies and started my own political party but when it comes to the country, all political party lines have to blur. I blurred that line and came here,” he said, as per ANI. Twitter/@IYC