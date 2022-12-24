Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka, Kamal Haasan: The biggies who joined Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi
Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its Delhi leg today with the Gandhi family marching along with the Wayanad MP. Rahul Gandhi kicked off the yatra in the morning saying its purpose is to showcase the ‘real Hindustan’
Rahul Gandhi-led Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi today (24 December), where it covered roughly a 23 km stretch. The padyatra began from the Badarpur border and will end at Red Fort. The Congress showcased its power with Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joining the yatra in the morning. Twitter/@IYC
Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders marched towards Red Fort via India Gate and Nizamuddin. Senior party leaders including Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja and Randeep Surjewala have joined the Wayanad MP in the National Capital for the yatra. AP
This was Sonia Gandhi’s second time participating in the mega foot march after October in Karnataka. Vadra along with her husband and son had earlier joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh’s Borgaon for the first time in November. AP
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan also walked alongside Gandhi today in the National Capital. Haasan said he is participating in the yatra because he is ‘an Indian’. “Many people ask me why I’m here. I’m here as an Indian. My father was a Congressman. I had various ideologies and started my own political party but when it comes to the country, all political party lines have to blur. I blurred that line and came here,” he said, as per ANI. Twitter/@IYC
Vehicular movement was hit in southeast Delhi in the morning as Bharat Jodo Yatris passed through, while in the afternoon, traffic was hit near India Gate. Issuing a traffic advisory in view of the march, the Delhi Police had warned commuters on Friday to expect congestion of vehicles from Badarpur to Red Fort. PTI
The Congress leaders are also slated to pay respects at the memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi in the evening. The yatra has passed through eight states since it began in September in Tamil Nadu. It is expected to cover 3,570 kilometres and cross 12 states before culminating in Kashmir by February. AP
Rahul Gandhi kicked off the Delhi leg of the yatra reiterating its motive – to open ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’ (shop of love) amid a ‘nafrat ka bazaar’ (market of hatred). “There is no nafrat in this yatra. If somebody falls, everybody helps them. This is the real Hindustan. Not the BJP’s and RSS’s hatred-filled Hindustan,” Gandhi said, as per Indian Express. AP
After completing the Delhi leg today, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will halt for nine days before resuming on 3 January. The Congress is also planning to launch ‘Hath se Hath’ Jodo to connect with youth from 26 January onwards. AP