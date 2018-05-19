1/8
Delhi Daredevils players celebrate after defeating Chennai Super Kings by 34 runs. Sportzpics
Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant stitched a 54-run stand after Delhi Daredevils lost Prithvi Shaw cheaply. Sportzpics
Despite being in a 54-run stand with Pant, Delhi Daredevils' captain Shreyas Iyer, who opened the innings, never got going and was castled by Lungi Ngidi for 19. Sportzpics
Having chose to bowl , Chennai Super Kings put Delhi Daredevils in a spot of bother and had them at 97/5 in the 15th over. Sportzpics
A 65-run stand between Harshal Patel and Vijay Shankar powered Delhi Daredevils to 162. Sportzpics
Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane starred for Delhi Daredevils. He returned figures of 1/21 in his four overs. Sporzpics
After a decent opening 46-run stand, Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina tried to consolidate on the set platform. Sportzpics
The senior Delhi Daredevils' leggie Amit Mishra dismissed two batsmen and bowled frugally to give his side the upper hand in a tight chase. Sportzpics
