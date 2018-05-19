1/8 Delhi Daredevils players celebrate after defeating Chennai Super Kings by 34 runs. Sportzpics Delhi Daredevils players celebrate after defeating Chennai Super Kings by 34 runs. Sportzpics

2/8 Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant stitched a 54-run stand after Delhi Daredevils lost Prithvi Shaw cheaply. Sportzpics

3/8 Despite being in a 54-run stand with Pant, Delhi Daredevils' captain Shreyas Iyer, who opened the innings, never got going and was castled by Lungi Ngidi for 19. Sportzpics

4/8 Having chose to bowl , Chennai Super Kings put Delhi Daredevils in a spot of bother and had them at 97/5 in the 15th over. Sportzpics

5/8 A 65-run stand between Harshal Patel and Vijay Shankar powered Delhi Daredevils to 162. Sportzpics

6/8 Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane starred for Delhi Daredevils. He returned figures of 1/21 in his four overs. Sporzpics

7/8 After a decent opening 46-run stand, Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina tried to consolidate on the set platform. Sportzpics