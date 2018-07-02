1/6 Igor Akinfeev makes the winning save to help Russia beat Spain 4-3 on penalties. AP Igor Akinfeev makes the winning save to help Russia beat Spain 4-3 on penalties. AP

Artyom Dzyuba reacts after helping Russia equalise against Spain in the Round of 16 clash. AP

Andres Iniesta falls on his head in what turned out to be the final international appearance for the veteran. AP

Russian players celebrate after edging Spain out by a slim 4-3 margin in the penalty shoot-out. AP

Kasper Schmeichel saves a penalty off Luka Modric in the dying minutes of extra time to take the Denmark-Croatia game into the penalty shoot-out. AP