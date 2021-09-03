6/6

Joe Root has slammed three centuries in this series so far and was looking set for another one on Day 1. He had come to bat with England at 6/2 but the match situation did not have any effect on England captain as he carried on from where he had left at Leeds, scoring runs at will. But just at the stroke of stumps, Umesh Yadav produced a beauty, a sharp inswinger that breached Root's defence and disturbed his stumps. Thanks to the wicket, India managed to finish the day on a high and will not see to Root resuming innings on Day 2. AP