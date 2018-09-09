1/7 Naomi Osaka won the 2018 US Open women's singles championships by beating Serena Williams 6-2, 6-4. AP Naomi Osaka won the 2018 US Open women's singles championships by beating Serena Williams 6-2,...

2/7 The 20-year-old was playing in her first Grand Slam final ever. It was a historic occasion for her country of origin Japan, as she became the first Japanese woman to reach the final of a Grand Slam. AP The 20-year-old was playing in her first Grand Slam final ever. It was a historic occasion for...

3/7 Osaka raced into an early lead in the first set and won it 6-2, as Serena Williams looked visibly rattled. AP Osaka raced into an early lead in the first set and won it 6-2, as Serena Williams looked visibly...

4/7 Her inability to deal with Osaka's relentless pressure led to her coach Patrick Mouratoglou attempting to coach her with the helps of hand gestures. She was given a warning for it, but soon after, she broke her racket in frustration after losing a rally. AP Her inability to deal with Osaka's relentless pressure led to her coach Patrick Mouratoglou...

5/7 The broken racket lead to her second warning, and a point being taken away from her. Serena was incensed by the umpire's actions. calling him a thief and then being docked a game for verbal abuse. This led to a heated exchange between her and the officials. AP The broken racket lead to her second warning, and a point being taken away from her. Serena was...

6/7 Naomi Osaka was left in tears after the match and even apologised for winning. The situation was defused by Serena in her speech, who asked that Osaka be given the credit she was due. AP Naomi Osaka was left in tears after the match and even apologised for winning. The situation was...