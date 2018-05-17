1/6 Mumbai Indians were not on the top of their game but the bowlers did a good job at the fag end of the match to pull things back for the team and gain those two important points to remain floating in the tournament. Sportzpics Mumbai Indians were not on the top of their game but the bowlers did a good job at the fag end of...

2/6 Andrew Tye was phenomenal on Wednesday as he ended with the figures of 4 for 16. He took back to back wickets of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav to pull things back for Kings XI Punjab in the first innings after Mumbai Indians got off to a flier. Sportzpics

3/6 Mumbai Indians were 71 for 4 at one stage and it looked like they were going to fall on their faces flat but Kieron Pollard who was once again included in the playing XI lived up to his selection as he fired 23-ball 50 to take Mumbai Indians to a solid total of 186. Sportzpics

4/6 Jasprit Bumrah showed his nerves of steel as he was the catalyst in bringing Mumbai Indians back into the game at a time when Kings XI Punjab needed 32 off 18 balls. Sportzpics

5/6 Mitchell McClenaghan had an uphill task of defending 17 runs off the last over and he achieved that with flying colours, celebrating the win with three push ups in the end. Sportzpics