Step by step — and note by note — London’s many musicians are getting back to work and preparing to perform new music under new public guidelines. The return of live music in the city that produced bands from the Rolling Stones to the Spice Girls is reigniting the creativity of some of London’s many musicians and songwriters after 14 months of silence. | In the picture: Musician Iacopo Bertelli, front, stage name Jack Milwaukee, and Francesco Perini, stage name Pearz, at keyboards, play live on stage in front of a socially distanced crowd at the Moth Club in Hackney, in London, on Sunday, 30 May, 2021. Photo via The Associated Press/Alberto Pezzali