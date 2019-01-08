1/7
Government workers, trade unions, and bankers associations across India held protests against the Centre's "anti-labour" policies. Image Credit: 101Reporters
Anganwadi workers, daily wage workers and others gathered in large numbers in Hassan, Karnataka. Many women, particularly Asha workers participating in the rally demanded Rs 18, 000 per month as minimum wage. Akhil/101Reporters
In Kerala, trains were stopped, buses and autorickshaws kept off roads and traders were forced to down shutters on the first day of shutdown. Image credit: 101Reporters
In West Bengal, tensions ran high after TMC workers prevented Left-wing trade unions from enforcing the shutdown. Image credit: 101Reporters
Shops and other establishments in the main markets areas were all shut down in Aizawl and other cities of Mizoram in support of the bandh. Ezrela Dalidia Fanai/101Reporters
Bus services in Tumkur, Karnataka were affected and passengers were stranded. Meanwhile, Left parties staged a protest at Mahanagar Palike Circle in the city. Chandramouli/101Reporters
Meanwhile, protesters in Assam raised slogans against the citizenship Bill. The 11-hour bandh was called by the Assam Students' Union (AASU) and was supported by the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), which quit the NDA. Image credit: Avik Chakraborty/101Reporters
