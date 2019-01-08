1/7 Government workers, trade unions, and bankers associations across India held protests against the Centre's "anti-labour" policies. Image Credit: 101Reporters Government workers, trade unions, and bankers associations across India held protests against the...

2/7 Anganwadi workers, daily wage workers and others gathered in large numbers in Hassan, Karnataka. Many women, particularly Asha workers participating in the rally demanded Rs 18, 000 per month as minimum wage. Akhil/101Reporters

3/7 In Kerala, trains were stopped, buses and autorickshaws kept off roads and traders were forced to down shutters on the first day of shutdown. Image credit: 101Reporters

4/7 In West Bengal, tensions ran high after TMC workers prevented Left-wing trade unions from enforcing the shutdown. Image credit: 101Reporters

5/7 Shops and other establishments in the main markets areas were all shut down in Aizawl and other cities of Mizoram in support of the bandh. Ezrela Dalidia Fanai/101Reporters

6/7 Bus services in Tumkur, Karnataka were affected and passengers were stranded. Meanwhile, Left parties staged a protest at Mahanagar Palike Circle in the city. Chandramouli/101Reporters