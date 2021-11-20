India clinch T20I series in Ranchi with seven-wicket victory over New Zealand
KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma struck half-centuries after Harshal Patel shone on debut with a haul of 2/25 as India clinched the three-T20I series with a game to spare.
1/7
KL Rahul and skipper Rohit Sharma shared a 117-run opening stand that laid the foundation for a comfortable victory for the Men in Blue. AP
2/7
Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell got their team off to a solid start with a blazing 48-run opening stand. AP
3/7
India's Deepak Chahar celebrates after dismissing Martin Guptill for 31. AP
4/7
Daryl Mitchell plays a shot during his 28-ball knock of 31 in the second T20I against India. AP
5/7
Debutant Harshal Patel celebrates after dismissing Daryl Mitchell, thus opening his account in international cricket. AP
6/7
KL Rahul celebrates after completing his fourth half-century in the last five T20I outings. AP
7/7
Rishabh Pant celebrates with Venkatesh Iyer after completing India's seven-wicket victory with back-to-back sixes off Jimmy Neesham. AP