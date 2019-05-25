1/8 Collage of pictures of Narendra Modi from his childhood and youth. Image courtesy: Moving Pixels Collage of pictures of Narendra Modi from his childhood and youth. Image courtesy: Moving Pixels

2/8 A clean-shaven Narendra Modi (extreme right) addressing a crowd during a programme in the presence of former RSS chief Madhukar Dattatraya Deoras. Image courtesy: Moving Pixels A clean-shaven Narendra Modi (extreme right) addressing a crowd during a programme in the...

3/8 Narendra Modi is seen holding a rifle along with his friends and some police personnel during the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra of 1988. Image courtesy: Moving Pixels Narendra Modi is seen holding a rifle along with his friends and some police personnel during the...

4/8 Narendra Modi in conversation with former RSS chief Madhukar Dattatraya Deoras. Image courtesy: Moving Pixels Narendra Modi in conversation with former RSS chief Madhukar Dattatraya Deoras. Image courtesy:...

5/8 Narendra Modi offers prayers at the Jagannath Temple after being elected Gujarat chief minister in 2001. Image courtesy: Moving Pixels Narendra Modi offers prayers at the Jagannath Temple after being elected Gujarat chief minister...

6/8 Narendra Modi during the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra in 1988. Image courtesy: Moving Pixels Narendra Modi during the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra in 1988. Image courtesy: Moving Pixels

7/8 Narendra Modi bows before the former head of Jagannath Temple Rameshwar Das. Image courtesy: Moving Pixels Narendra Modi bows before the former head of Jagannath Temple Rameshwar Das. Image courtesy:...