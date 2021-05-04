9/9

Chatterjee further adds: "Getting a set of them and finding a place to hang them is not just a decor decision, its a conversation starter because a homage to Ray opens up a whole universe of thoughts and experiences. I would recommend these to anyone who has an interest in film and in Satyajit Ray - this is wall art that is timeless and can never go out of style." | In picture: Abhijaan (The Expedition), 1962.