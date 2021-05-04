From Pather Panchali to Charulata, view a collection of posters from Satyajit Ray's films [Photos]
Designer-turned-entrepreneur Srila Chatterjee's Baro Market has curated a special range of film posters to pay tribute to the legendary director Satyajit Ray on his 100th birth anniversary.
1/9
Designer-turned-entrepreneur Srila Chatterjee's Baro Market has curated a special range of film posters to pay tribute to the legendary director Satyajit Ray on his 100th birth anniversary. | In picture: Charulata (The Lonely Wife), 1964.
2/9
The collection includes original posters from back in the days of movies such as Agantuk, Aparajito, Pather Panchali, among many others. | In picture: Apur Sansar (The World of Apu), 1959.
3/9
In picture: Pather Panchali (Song of the Little Road), 1955.
4/9
Noted art curator and archivist Sounak Chacraverti has worked on this collection and has put up a range of these vintage posters which are certified real film posters. | In picture: Sonar Kella (The Golden Fortress), 1974.
5/9
Along with original posters, Baro Market also have printed posters, which are reproductions of the original posters of some of Ray's most celebrated films. | In picture: An artwork from one the iconic scenes of Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne (The Adventures of Goopy and Bagha), 1969.
6/9
In picture: Agantuk (The Stranger), 1991.
7/9
From coasters that are made on pre-sanitised ceramic plates with archival ink to colourful cushion covers and apparels speak volumes of the Maestro's legacy. | In picture: Jalsaghar (The Music Room), 1958.
8/9
"For any film buff, living with art that comes from a favorite film is an absolute pleasure! This series of posters are memories from some of the most iconic films that Ray made, and any Ray fan knows how special they are," says Srila Chatterjee. | In picture: Mahanagar (The Big City), 1963.
9/9
Chatterjee further adds: "Getting a set of them and finding a place to hang them is not just a decor decision, its a conversation starter because a homage to Ray opens up a whole universe of thoughts and experiences. I would recommend these to anyone who has an interest in film and in Satyajit Ray - this is wall art that is timeless and can never go out of style." | In picture: Abhijaan (The Expedition), 1962.