1/5 An aging Boeing 737 with 110 people aboard crashed and burned shortly after taking off from Havana's airport, leaving three survivors. AP An aging Boeing 737 with 110 people aboard crashed and burned shortly after taking off from...

2/5 Cuba has begun two days of national mourning for the victims of the crash. President Miguel Diaz-Canel said a special commission had been formed to find the cause of the crash and investigation is underway. AP Cuba has begun two days of national mourning for the victims of the crash. President Miguel...

3/5 It was Cuba's worst aviation disaster in three decades. The plane was on an internal flight from Havana to the eastern city of Holguin. Most of the passengers were Cuban, with five foreigners, including two Argentines, among them. AP It was Cuba's worst aviation disaster in three decades. The plane was on an internal flight from...

4/5 The plane was almost completely destroyed in the crash and subsequent fire. Firefighters raced to the scene to put out the blaze along with a fleet of ambulances to assist any survivors. AP The plane was almost completely destroyed in the crash and subsequent fire. Firefighters raced to...