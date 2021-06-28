7/10

The rollout of the national security law a year later was a catalyst for his decision to leave, he said. The adjustment to life in Leeds, a city in northern England, has perhaps been easiest for his 5-year-old daughter. Before leaving, Hui told her that their new home was a place where people of different skin colours and races lived, just like in the Disney movie “Frozen.” | In the picture: Mike Hui, left, hugs his mother before his departure to England, in Hong Kong airport on 21 May, 2021. Photo via The Associated Press/Kin Cheung.