The interview | Government, vaccine industry nexus compromised health security of US citizens, says Robert F Kennedy, Jr

It’s not every day that you get to talk with a Kennedy. Especially one that has carved a life defending communities, environment, and water. If you haven’t guessed it yet, it is Robert F Kennedy, Jr. (RFK, Jr.) who apart from being one of America’s top lawyers, has also been featured on Time magazine’s “Heroes for the planet” for his work saving the Hudson River. In his long career, he fearlessly locked horns with some of the biggest corporations including Monsanto, DuPont, and now with his bestselling book The Real Anthony Fauci, has rattled the US and the world.

So, I got a copy, and half way through, it became clear that some people categorically lied for profits and as a result millions of lives were lost in America and around the world. Having suffered personal losses due to COVID, it angered me that those lives could have been protected. The only saving grace was I was in India, where, as per the book, HCQ and Ivermectin were readily available and part of the government’s COVID prescription and helped save millions of lives.

My home state Uttar Pradesh performed better than most American states in saving covid hospitalizations and deaths after going against Fauci’s medical advice. It took me over one week to go over the meticulously referenced chapters. But my heart still questioned me, why did the US government mislead the world? Especially at a time like this?

And as I finished, #unvaccinated, #vaccineinjury and #myocarditis started to trend on Twitter. Even celebrities like Elon Musk openly talked about their vaccine injury, and reports about sudden heart attacks were growing. Thousands of vaccine injury claims have also been filed across the EU, Canada, and the US.

Then came CDC notification questioning safety of the Pfizer vaccines (thank God India didn’t allow the Pfizer vaccine), and the final straw was a Pfizer employee confessing on camera that the pharma giant is working on “mutating” the Covid-19 virus strains for the development of new vaccines and that COVID didn’t develop organically. Was Trump right about the Wuhan lab theory?

The interview

He was wearing a sky-blue shirt and tie and greeted me on the screen. Behind him were over a hundred books stacked and read by Mr. Kennedy. We exchanged pleasantries and the interview began.

His book exposes important people like Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, and a bunch of other institutions as complicit. I wondered how many libels or defamation cases he was facing in court, especially for his Fauci book. Kennedy, Jr laughed and said, “I am not facing any libel or defamation for my book The Real Anthony Fauci.” I was shocked as this book had sold over a million copies in America and it was an acerbic critique of the system, yet no cases.

“But I have written other books, and I do have a defamation suit against the online publication Daily Kos for calling me anti-semitic, and alleging I consorted with Nazis at a demonstration in Berlin in 2020,” he said.

Keep in mind RFK,Jr, far from being a “Nazi”, is the nephew of John F Kennedy & son of president-elect Robert F Kennedy, and lives in many worlds – the political, legal and environmental. He was born inside one of the most powerful families of America and yet he fights the billionaires and corporations for the rights of citizens and the weak. His vantage point is unique, and his book has shown his prescience too.

But if there were no legal cases against his Fauci book, how come the people he exposed never challenged his book? “This is not the first time I have written a book exposing the powerful. My life’s work has been to protect the weak. And for the record, Dr. Fauci has responded by calling me crazy – and that’s par for the course,” he said. Apart from books, RFK,Jr is also featured in a movie called Dark Waters (2019) which tells the tale of his case with DuPont.

And talking of legal cases, I asked him about his recent class action suit against Big Tech, what was that about? “We have recently filed a lawsuit against the Trusted News Initiative (TNI) cartel which includes some of the biggest tech and media agencies. It has been clear from the Twitter files and other documents that these companies were censoring people who were criticising the government. Their (TNI) role was to suppress and censor any information, true or not, that departed from official government narrative. Now we have obtained a BBC memo which proves the BBC organising this secret network and aiming to destroy its rival independent networks that are spreading the truth and taking away viewers from the Big media,” Mr. Kennedy explained.

After Big Tech, it was time to go back to his book and discuss the rise of the “medical-industrial complex” and how it threatens democracy. Kennedy had been battling this complex for a long time and stated, “The rise of the medical-industrial-military-intelligence complex, they are all joined and absolutely threaten democracy. My book The Real Anthony Fauci has details on how this took place over decades; it didn’t happen overnight, although the COVID debacle has been an unprecedented assault on democracy. The pandemic preparedness industry, however, would like to see this paradigm continue — and we must stop that from happening by telling people the truth and having them understand all that is at stake.”

So if this was a complex, where does the money trail run to? Who profited from the pandemic, and what was the role of Bill Gates? Kennedy’s book is a thesis on Fauci and exposes the links between powerful individuals. “Bill Gates is the self-appointed health Tsar for the world and clearly a leader within the WHO and the WEF. His investment company and his foundation, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, were heavily invested in all the COVID vaccine manufacturers. I haven’t looked at the Foundation’s portfolio, but I’m confident it is wildly enriched by COVID, as were the world’s billionaires in general”, RFK, Jr. told me.

Bill and Melinda Gates foundation plays an important role not only in India, but around the world. If Mr. Kennedy is right, we all could be in deep trouble.

But, I couldn’t worry about it much as another pressing question was waiting – vaccine injuries in the US- What is the current situation? Why aren’t the vaccine makers liable?

“In 1986, Congress passed the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, setting up a compensation program for vaccine injury and relieving vaccine manufacturers from liability for vaccine injury, on the premise that vaccine injury in some individuals in a universal vaccine program is inevitable. It’s very clear from data that this liability protection has made the childhood vaccine schedule explode -making it extremely profitable and making vaccines ever less safe”, he replied.

“This model was then extended in the 2005 PREP Act, Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act, which gives an even higher, reckless level of legal liability protection to any manufacturer of “covered countermeasures,” which has meant, during COVID, test, mask, vaccine and drug manufacturers”, Mr. Kennedy added.

If one believes Mr. Kennedy, could Anthony Fauci pull off all this alone? How complicit was he in spreading disinformation with others? “Dr. Fauci was a front for misinformation, and he worked closely with the US government, Big Pharma, Big Tech and Big Media. This is detailed in The Real Anthony Fauci book”, he said. Having read the book, connecting the dots was easy.

But, the real question was- why was the US government not listening to scientists but the Pharma industry? Other countries in Africa and Asia, including India, had controlled COVID using general medicines like HCQ. So why was the US government reluctant, especially as the vast number of lives lost (in the US) were preventable? With deep sadness over the loss of lives during COVID management, Kennedy answered tersely, “We believe that at least 650,000 lives were lost because of suppression of effective treatments, such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, among others. By all appearances, the government had a plan and wanted to ram it through at any cost, and it did.”

It was time for my final question – what is the future of bio-politics and bioethics? Can citizens win right over their bodies? “That is what we’re fighting for – the restoration of human rights, human dignity, informed consent, and the Constitution in the US”.

Kennedy was hopeful, and so was I, and knew even if one didn’t agree with RFK, Jr., one needs to read him and know why he fights. Because it was quite clear in my 40 minutes with him, he doesn’t fight for himself alone, but all of us combined.

The author is an independent agri-policy analyst and former director – Policy and Outreach, National Seed Association of India. He tweets at @Indrassingh. Views are personal.

