Narendra Modi & New Era of AI (America and India): Four Reasons Why PM’s Visit is a Paradigm Shift

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden’s ‘jugalbandi’ in Washington has inaugurated a new age of America-India relations. As the prime minister put it during his address to the joint session of the US Congress: “In the past few years, there have been many advances in AI — Artificial Intelligence. At the same time, there have been more momentous developments in another AI — America and India.”

Going beyond the semantics, which got a standing ovation from US lawmakers, this evocative phrasing reflected the seismic nature of the shift underfoot in India-US relations that this visit bookends.

The visit heralds an epochal shift in the relationship between the world’s largest democracy and its most powerful one at multiple levels. The sweeping ambition of the strategic partnership — from technology to defence to a wider strategic convergence — is unprecedented in the bilateral relationship between Delhi and Washington.

1. Tech cooperation was once a small sidenote in the India-US relationship. It is now at the forefront. Ranging from quantum computing to AI to cybersecurity to outer space, this new focus on a strategic partnership on high tech and commerce has the potential to completely transform the relationship with wider implications for the global tech architecture.

At just the moment when China-oriented global supply chains are being reconfigured, this new focus on technology cooperation between India and US has huge implications.

It is not an accident that the India-US joint statement released after the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Biden started with a section on “Charting a Technology Partnership for the Future.” Reflecting the new emphasis, the statement mentioned the words ‘technology’ or ‘technologies’ as many as 43 times.

For perspective, when Modi and Biden had met for their first-ever bilateral meeting at the White House in September 2021, the joint statement released at that time mentioned ‘technology’ or ‘technologies’ only 14 times. The 3X difference in the ‘tech’ word cloud over the past two years is a measure of just how much the nature of the relationship has shifted since.

From India’s digital public infrastructure to joint work on space and telecom, technology cooperation is now well and truly at the centre of the India-US relationship.

For sure, India and US have a sporadic history of tech cooperation, going back to the creation of the Indian nuclear and space programme in the 1950s and 1960s, right up to the Green Revolution and the first Indian experiments with satellite TV, through the Satellite Instructional Television Experiment (SITE) programme in the 1970s.

But the decades since have been a story of lost opportunities. They have been characterised by the rise of Indian IT talent that was welcomed in the United States and played such a significant role in powering Silicon Valley — as the number of Indian-origin American tech CEOs reflects. The new focus in the Indo-US tech relationship has the potential to change the global tech order.