Ayan Mukerji turns 39. From his first film to his next one, he has made only three attempts. Each of them with distinctive style of music and mood.

When was the last time you loved the entire music album of a film? Or maybe one melody that stood out in your consciousness. This is not the 90s. Music isn’t overpowering the content of cinema anymore. In fact, the quality of both aspects is at its absolute nadir. Barring a Mohit Suri perhaps, the one filmmaker who gets the soundtrack of his films bang on, is Ayan Mukerji. Mukerji turns 39 today. From his first film to his next one, he has made only three attempts. Each of them with distinctive style of music and mood.

In his first film, Wake Up Sid (2009), the title song plays merely for seconds as the name of the film appears in block and bold letters and as our protagonist falls asleep while trying to study for his exams. The remixed version plays right in the end, with all the conflicts resolved and Sid finally awake, evolved. The same song is used by the filmmaker to convey two contrasting emotions and personalities of the same guy.

Ditto for the Iktara song, a charming, aching tune that touches hearts till today. There are two versions of this track too, again, stuffed in during opposite conflicts. The first time we hear the song is when Sid and Aisha (Konkona Sensharma) are celebrating the latter’s birthday with bread and jam. It’s endearing and pleasantly done. The second time is during the climax, when Sid realizes his love for Aisha, this time, the two have separated as the boy she knew has suddenly grown into a man. But he goes back to being the boy who she fell in love with. They both embrace each other as the Mumbai monsoons make the moment more magical, and this ballad acts as the icing on the cake. Sorry, the bread that Aisha ate on her birthday.

Mukerji had a blockbuster on his hand with his second film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. For all the necessary awakening done by sermons and brawls, this was a more colourful and vibrant film in its craft. There are three dance numbers, justifying the brand that Dharma Productions is, and two soulful melodies reserved for somber moods. There cannot be a Karan Johar film sans a wedding song, a party song, and a random song and YJHD, fondly abbreviated, ticks all the boxes with aplomb. The numbers that stand out here are Kabira and Ilahi. Ilahi is a number that appears right after the interval, when Bunny hops on to his job and travels places to be who he really is. The locales are stunning and so are the lyrics. Amateurs and wannabes have already played this number a million times while on a work trip abroad.

Kabir aka Bunny is the opposite of Sidharth aka Sid. Sid refuses to wake up, Bunny refuses to stay still. He declares ‘Bas rukna nahin chahta,’ and takes his euphemism rather seriously. When Naina (Deepika Padukone) heartbreakingly and reluctantly walks out, his face suggest fear and regret. That’s when Rekha Bhardwaj croons the Kabira number in her enthralling voice. In Hindi cinema, music has always acted as an unforgettable tool to convey the turmoil of the characters and Yeh Jawaani Ha Deewani did that too, rather touchingly.

Now, Ayan Mukerji is gearing up to make his and Hindi cinema’s biggest motion picture, Brahmastra-Part One. Kesariya is a love ballad filmed on then newly married Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. For all the saffron colour filing up the frame, Amitabh Bhattacharya’s imaginative lyrics, daring to rhyme Kesariya with Love Storiyaan, attracted many eyeballs and fingers on social media.

Of course, this led to a meme-fest that caught the fancy of the makers too. Good to see a film getting (and enjoying) so much attention for its music after what feels like ages and eons. Now on to the entire album soon.

