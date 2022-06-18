Halfway into 2022, the OTT platforms might have cracked a smarter, more effective way of entertaining people by focusing on story and suitable talent, rather than going for star value. Will this sustain?

2021 and 2022 are breakthrough years for streaming in India. With the pandemic having brought in a shift in viewing habits, original stories from India- films and longer formats like web series- have found steady viewership. As the IMDB list of most-watched Hindi series in 2021, new actors and new directors/ writers have found acceptance and popularity. Grahan, The Last Hour, Dhindhora were backed by new content creators and also featured new actors.

Besides bringing audiences, web series have brought opportunities for actors to find character roles and relevant presence in a story alongside established stars and veteran talent. Gagan Arora, the young actor who got noticed for Tabbar (Sony Liv) and The Fame Game (Netflix) explains how this has helped him as a performer. “OTT platforms have opened up opportunities for budding actors like me. Along with that big-time directors and actors are working on a longer format, because they have a suitable story to tell (for long format). This helps budding actors like us in getting a chance to work with crafted professionals. Because of this space, I got a jump start and got a chance to work with actors like Madhuri Dixit and Pawan Malhotra. It helps me understand how they perform.”

OTT platforms have also introduced freshness in storytelling in tried and tested genres. For instance, SonyLIV, which has delivered originals like Avrodh, Undekhi and Candy in the thriller space, has employed relatively new directors in these shows. They’ve taken a fresh perspective of the much-repeated Hindi heartland story with Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi. Without utilising the safe tropes of vernacular abuse, frequent intimate scenes or sheer guns and gore-driven violence, this show has focused on social ills and challenges in rural North India.

Writer and co-director of this series Rahul Pandey says, “I had written this story for quite some time but most producers wanted to give it a masala twist. SonyLIV accepted this story- drawn from my own experiences- and agreed to keep it authentic. When it comes to Hindi heartland-based shows (on OTT) a certain formula is expected. As an artist, I was determined not to use a formula but tell an authentic story like I have seen it while growing up. With the platform’s backing, I have used authentic Bhojpuri and haven’t used a mixed altered lingo.. For me, despite Nirmal Pathak finding acceptance, this struggle- to tell authentic stories will continue. Of course, now, people know my work and call me directly for my work. They call me and show interest. Earlier, as I have not assisted anyone famous, there was scepticism around my abilities.”

Co-director Satish Nair adds, “We got a fabulous ensemble cast in this story- be it Vaibhav Tatwavadi, Alka Amin, Vineet Kumar- actors that felt born into their roles. We did workshops and were very clear that we keep our characters genuine. Our protagonist is not a hero or messiah but a person who would try to put his point of view. We were well prepared on paper and Rahul was very clear in his vision.” Nair has experience directing ads and has assisted Shoojit Sircar. In collaborating on this series both Rahul Pandey and Satish Nair have merged their strengths and delivered an engaging product.

An inflow of new directing and writing talent is visible in original films for OTT, a space where Netflix India takes the lead. Be it Anvita Dutt (Bulbul), Raj Singh Chaudhary (Thar), Manjari Makijany (Skater Girl) or Pagglait (Umesh Bist), the platform has backed new directors steadily. Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India explains, “The most entertaining and locally authentic across a variety of genres and formats from all over India is not possible without giving a platform to new talent, fresh voices and untold stories. This opportunity is true for both - talent in front of and behind the camera, such as new acting talent Gagan Arora in The Fame Game, new directors, producers and writers like Anvita Dutt, to talent that finds unconditional love from audiences and shines bright with our stories such as Tovino Thomas in Minnal Murali, Rohit Saraf in Mismatched and Radhika Madan in Feels Like Ishq. We are thrilled that Netflix can be the home for a new generation of stars and storytellers from every corner of the country.”

Original films for OTT might not have excited established Hindi film directors before. But with theatrical releases frequently failing to woo audiences, platforms have found greater interest and bigger budgets from filmmakers. Rohit Shetty has made Indian Police Force for Prime Video. Directors like Bejoy Nambiar often make series or films. In fact, the Archies adaptation by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and co-writer Reema Kagti features new faces Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, has gotten attention right from its announcement. It found mixed responses, some citing that no one can relate to such a life in India even in the Sixties, and others citing nepotism.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, offers, “Our members in India love watching films - evident from how on Netflix, films make up a larger percentage of viewing in India than they do globally. Last month, Indian films represented half our global Top 10 list of non-English films, the first time ever for any country globally. Our local slate of numerous licensed films and close to 50 original films spans more than a dozen genres, across multiple languages. As we continue to expand our film slate, we are looking for a wide variety of films, with compelling stories and brilliant performances, that we can take to our members in India and around the world.

With The Archies, we saw an extraordinary opportunity to recreate the world of Archie comics as a live-action musical, headlined by seven young and talented voices. The film has the iconic gang of The Archies’ at the center of it, and perfectly matches the youthful energy, hope and excitement of the Sixties era. The characters, adventures and friendships in Archies have found fans across the world for generations and we are thrilled to partner with the brilliant Zoya Akhtar to bring to life the world of Archies to fans and our members…”

Halfway into 2022, a churn in audience preference for Hindi cinema is evident. In the long run, OTT platforms might have cracked a smarter more effective way of entertaining people by focusing on a story and suitable talent, rather than going for star value. Will this sustain?

Archita Kashyap is an experienced journalist and writer on film, music, and pop culture. She has handled entertainment content for broadcast news and digital platforms over 15 years.

