Radhika Madan charts her journey from television to playing a godwoman in Ray, and how she learnt never to seek external validation in this profession.

Ray on Netflix is an anthology of four films, based on four short stories by the maverick filmmaker, Satyajit Ray. Spotlight, directed by Vasan Bala, follows the journey of a Bollywood star (Harshvardhan Kapoor), struggling under the burden of his own stardom and yearning to grow as an artist, and go beyond the perception.

However, in a parallel track, his professional anxieties get progressively worse when the hotel that he is staying at is pretty much hijacked by a religious leader Didi (Radhika Madan), who commands outsized influence on politicians, business leaders, film producers, and the general populace. But after an interesting turn of events, when we actually meet Didi, she turns out to be nothing like one would imagine a cult leader to be. She is bubbly, loves cinema, carries an enigma within herself, and ends up being used as a plot device to further the man’s journey. She has a mind of her own, dreams, and even twisted schemes that she is unabashed about.

On being Didi in Ray

Madan, in an interview with Firstpost, says Spotlight in a way also talks about women empowerment. "When Didi starts narrating her story to Vik, of how she was picked because she was the fairest girl at the orphanage, she ran away, did all sorts of jobs. The story helps you to see what happens to a girl when she chooses to stand for herself. I felt immense respect for Didi’s journey in what she did to sustain herself. And she thought that you know, I won’t be able to survive like this, and somehow found inspiration in cinema. It impacted her thinking, piqued her curiosity on how a single look can be so capturing, and if she can use it in her favour. Hence, that journey helped her get everything in life. She gained whatever she wanted by just believing in herself. By admitting that a look is nothing but the belief in yourself. And she did help Vik too. It was payback, an aid in achieving his lost look back."

On battling artist's insecurities

Spotlight is dark, underlining a fascinating concept of the fragile nature of fame, an exploration of minds in the throes of existential crises. When asked Madan, if she ever goes through the phases of insecurities, the actress assures she is here to have fun, play different roles, and live many lives through them.

"Insecurities in my profession are a part and parcel of life. This constant comparison, this battle to prove yourself, sometimes we deliver a big hit but still crave for that critical acclaim. So you know, you are always in a fight with yourself. And these were the insecurities that Vasan sir wanted to target for Vik. And in full honesty, I think Harshvardhan will be able to explain this question very well.

I understand it is very natural to get sucked into those insecurities. Because people will constantly make you feel that. But as Radhika, I try not to indulge in that at all."

On reuniting with Vasan Bala

Ray is Madan's second collaboration with Bala after her debut film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Madan says her equation with the director is just the same for he is the easiest person to work with. "He explains everything to the team. There are no questions left unanswered in your head. He is not the kind of director who will boss around. He will tell you what to do but at the same time, would just let go and ask to play the part. And I think that’s the best kind of environment to work in, so positive. You won’t believe but everyone on his set is super happy because he makes sure everyone is having fun. He makes the entire process of making a movie beautiful," she adds.

On never seeking external validation

Madan has been in the public eye long before her silver screen debut, courtesy her television stint with soaps like Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, and the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. And hence, she learnt early on not to attach herself to any external validation.

"I always knew that this is temporary. So when I was doing television, I had people telling me, ‘Jab tak show on hai, tu star hai. Jab show off, tab nahi hai.’ Hence, I learnt not to attach myself to anything, and honestly, I was just 18 at that time. I told myself it is fine, be grateful for the love that you are getting. But deep inside my heart, I knew this is temporary and never wanted to attach myself to this external validation. Because I knew if the validation fades away, I wouldn’t be able to survive. I would rather focus on my journey, the trips that I take to get into the character, which gives me the thrill, and this nobody can take away."

On life in Mumbai

Moreover, it was the pandemic that helped Madan to gain a different perspective on life and creativity. She adds, "Pandemic was tough on everyone but it also gave ample time to introspect. I got to recognise the need for balance in my life. You see, I am from Delhi and I don’t live here (Mumbai) with my family. And I would feel my every day in Mumbai needs to be about work because that’s the cost I am bearing by staying away from my family. So I had to make better use of my days. My happiness, my sense of achievement, everything came through work and pandemic made me realise that life is not entirely about that. I have learnt that work is a part of my life but my family is equally important. It helped me achieve a beautiful balance between the two. I would think I wouldn’t be able to survive without the thrill of shoots, but this gap gave me a good reality check. That it is okay to focus on other things as well. We are always running in this race which is getting us nowhere, so it has allowed me to step back and see things from a broader perspective."

Madan has yet another Netflix anthology in her pipeline. Titled Feels Like Ishq, slated to release on 23 July, the film seeks to present six different yet relatable stories about modern love. Talking about her role, Madan says, "It is the first time you will be seeing me in a lighter space. I will not be doing something dark or emotional reckoning; it is a very light, romantic, and fun script. I hope it spreads love, brings a smile to everyone's face."

Ray is streaming on Netflix India.