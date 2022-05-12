Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan's upcoming films, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Pathaan and Laal Singh Chaddha are expected to shatter records at the box office.

The entertainment industry across the globe including Bollywood witnessed a huge setback for two long years due to the pandemic crisis of COVID-19. The cinema halls were shut during this period and we saw films taking the OTT route for their release.

After the government gave permission to reopen the theatres, the filmmakers started releasing their pending biggies at the box office. While some of them hit the bullseye, some missed the target completely. Talking about Bollywood films, Sooryavanshi, The Kashmir Files and Gangubai Kathiawadi were the only ones to get box office successes while '83, Radhe Shyam, Bachchhan Paandey, Heropanti 2, Jersey and Runway 34 failed big time at the ticket windows.

While the success of small and moderate budget films with strong and powerful content will definitely cheer the box office, I feel the three Khans of Bollywood — Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh along with A-list stars like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor have the potential the revive the cinema halls with their respective movies.

Especially, the Khans, who have been setting the trends for over three decades with their big-ticket films. There are several X-factors of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan that give them an edge over other stars and will help Bollywood in reviving cinemas in the coming days.

Loyal fanbase across the globe

Believe it or not, the fanbase of SRK, Salman and Aamir is humongous across the globe, which often gives their films a huge boost at the box office. Also, the fans of these stars often go and watch their films in the cinema halls irrespective of good or bad content.

Trendsetters at the box office

All three stars are known for setting new trends at the box office. While Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's films often take record-breaking openings, Aamir inaugurates new clubs at the ticket windows. In fact, Aamir Khan's Dangal is still the highest-grossing Bollywood film in the country and the highest-Indian grosser at the global box office. On the other hand, Salman is the only Indian actor to have three films in the Rs 300 crore clubs at the domestic box office — Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadiadwala Grandson (@nadiadwalagrandson)

Box office pull These megastars are known for delivering blockbusters, which generally earn over Rs 200 and Rs 300 crore at the box office. And big numbers like these are very crucial in reviving the theatre era in the country for Bollywood.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Arrival after a long gap

All three stars are coming on the silver screen after a long break of around 3-4 years with their biggies Laal Singh Chaddha, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Pathaan and watching them on the big canvas will definitely be a visual treat for their fans.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​