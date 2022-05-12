Explained: Why we need Khans' movies to revive box office despite success of small films at the ticket windows
Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan's upcoming films, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Pathaan and Laal Singh Chaddha are expected to shatter records at the box office.
The entertainment industry across the globe including Bollywood witnessed a huge setback for two long years due to the pandemic crisis of COVID-19. The cinema halls were shut during this period and we saw films taking the OTT route for their release.
After the government gave permission to reopen the theatres, the filmmakers started releasing their pending biggies at the box office. While some of them hit the bullseye, some missed the target completely. Talking about Bollywood films, Sooryavanshi, The Kashmir Files and Gangubai Kathiawadi were the only ones to get box office successes while '83, Radhe Shyam, Bachchhan Paandey, Heropanti 2, Jersey and Runway 34 failed big time at the ticket windows.
While the success of small and moderate budget films with strong and powerful content will definitely cheer the box office, I feel the three Khans of Bollywood — Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh along with A-list stars like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor have the potential the revive the cinema halls with their respective movies.
Especially, the Khans, who have been setting the trends for over three decades with their big-ticket films. There are several X-factors of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan that give them an edge over other stars and will help Bollywood in reviving cinemas in the coming days.
Loyal fanbase across the globe
Believe it or not, the fanbase of SRK, Salman and Aamir is humongous across the globe, which often gives their films a huge boost at the box office. Also, the fans of these stars often go and watch their films in the cinema halls irrespective of good or bad content.
Trendsetters at the box office
All three stars are known for setting new trends at the box office. While Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's films often take record-breaking openings, Aamir inaugurates new clubs at the ticket windows. In fact, Aamir Khan's Dangal is still the highest-grossing Bollywood film in the country and the highest-Indian grosser at the global box office. On the other hand, Salman is the only Indian actor to have three films in the Rs 300 crore clubs at the domestic box office — Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.
View this post on Instagram
Box office pull These megastars are known for delivering blockbusters, which generally earn over Rs 200 and Rs 300 crore at the box office. And big numbers like these are very crucial in reviving the theatre era in the country for Bollywood.
A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)
Arrival after a long gap
All three stars are coming on the silver screen after a long break of around 3-4 years with their biggies Laal Singh Chaddha, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Pathaan and watching them on the big canvas will definitely be a visual treat for their fans.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Aamir Khan's latest song Kahani garners love from all quarters
Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha's first song Kahaani released on 28th April, Thursday, and fans are absolutely in love with it.
Laal Singh Chaddha's upcoming track will make you reminisce your first love
Get ready to reminisce your first love with Laal Singh Chaddha's upcoming song, 'Main Ki Karaan'.
Aamir Khan is finally out with his Kahani- the first song from his movie Laal Singh Chaddha
After piquing the audience's curiosity, superstar and producer Aamir Khan is finally out with his new song ‘Kahani’ from his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chadha.