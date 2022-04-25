Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are coming back on the silver screen after a long with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Pathaan and Laal Singh Chaddha.

The 'Three Khans' of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan enjoy humongous fanbase not only in India but across the globe. Their films often come as a festive treat for fans and become money-spinners at the worldwide market. However, these megastars have been struggling at the box office as their films have failed to strike a chord with the audience.

It is very important and crucial for all three Khans that their upcoming films don't only win the audience's hearts but become huge winners at the box office. And here's why we are saying this...

Unsuccessful last films

Unfortunately, the last films of all three Khans were not well received by the cine-goers. Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan and Shah Rukh Khan's Zero turned out to be box office duds. On the other hand, Salman Khan's Radhe, which released on an OTT platform due to the pandemic crisis of COVID-19, garnered negative reviews from fans and industry experts.

Long gap

All three Khans have been missing from the silver screen for a long time. Since their last movies failed to create magic among the audience, fans are expecting their favourite stars to make a roaring comeback at the box office. While Aamir and SRK's last movies were released in 2018, Salman's Radhe took a digital route last year due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Audience's preferences

In the last few years, where we saw lack of Bollywood releases due to the pandemic situation, south films made their way to the northern market of the country and are now enjoying great dominance at the box office. Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR and Yash starrer KGF 2 are recent south blockbusters to become money-spinners in North India with their dubbed Hindi versions.

So, it will be a task for Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir to break this clutter and make their fans believe that even Bollywood can churn out great content with their films.

Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, which is set to hit the screens in August this year. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in prominent roles.

On the other hand, Salman will next feature in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is directed by Farhad Samji. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film also stars Pooja Hegde in a key role. It will release on 30 December 2022.

Coming to Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshah of Bollywood will be next seen in Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Directed by Siddharth Anand of War and Bang Bang fame, the film is bankrolled under the banner of YRF. It will release in January 2023.

