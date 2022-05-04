Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits that took place in 1990 in the valley,

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's recent film, The Kashmir Files, which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits that took place in 1990 in the valley, is undoubtedly one of the hard-hitting movies in the history of Indian cinema. Apart from garnering critical acclaim and praises for narrating this untold tragic story of Kashmiri Pandits through its gripping narrative, the film also turned out to be an all-time blockbuster and one of the most profitable films at the box office with the domestic figures of over Rs 250 crore.

However, the film also grabbed the headlines due to its political angle and many politicians shared their thoughts on the movie. While some lauded it, some questioned its authenticity. And now, the Wikipedia page of The Kashmir Files has called the story of the film as 'fictional', 'inaccurate' and 'associated with conspiracy theories'.

Description of Wikipedia

Calling The Kashmir Files a fictional story, the description on Wikipedia read, “The film presents a fictional storyline centered around an exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in the disputed region of Kashmir. It depicts the early 1990s exodus to be a genocide, a notion that is considered to be widely inaccurate and associated with conspiracy theories"

Vivek's reaction to Wikipedia's description

Dear @Wikipedia, You forgot to add ‘Islamophobia… propaganda… sanghi… bigot… etc’. You are failing your Secular credentials. Hurry, edit more. pic.twitter.com/c0KyfCc1Co — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 1, 2022

The filmmaker slammed Wikipedia for calling his film fictional. Along with the description page of The Kashmir Files, he tweeted, "Dear @Wikipedia , You forgot to add ‘Islamophobia propaganda sanghi bigot etc’. You are failing your Secular credentials. Hurry, edit more (sic)."

Wikipedia edits the description

After Vivek Agnihotri's reaction, Wikipedia edited the description of the movie. However, there was no difference as the latest one read, 'It depicts the early 1990s exodus to be a genocide, a notion that is widely considered inaccurate."

The story of The Kashmir Files is based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Chinmay Mandlekar, Puneet Issar, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Mrinal Kulkarni, Prakash Belawadi and others in prominent roles.

The film is set to make its digital premiere on Zee5 on May 13.

