Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan are releasing on 11th August at the global box office.

In the month of August, we will see the two biggest releases of Bollywood locking horns with each other. We are talking about Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan. The buzz around both the films has been humongous and we are hoping that these two biggies will end the dry phase of Bollywood at the box office.

However, we might see Raksha Bandhan garnering more collections than Laal Singh Chaddha due to its shorter runtime. The runtime of the Aamir Khan starrer is 164.50 minutes (2 hours, 44 min, 50 sec), on the other Akshay Kumar's family drama has a runtime of 110 minutes (1 hour, 50 min).

Jahan parivaar ka pyaar hota hai, wahan har rukaavat ka samadhaan bhi hota hai! ✨#RakshaBandhanTrailer is out, watch now. https://t.co/QBn8GVwhzs#ReturnToFeelings#RakshaBandhan11August — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 21, 2022

The shorter runtime of Raksha Bandhan will give a huge advantage to the film as it will have more shows than Laal Singh Chaddha. For example, if Laal Singh Chaddha is getting 4 shows in a single screen, Raksha Bandhan will get 6 shows instead. With a crisp runtime, more shows will result in more footfalls and which might reflect on its box office collections. However, the content of the film matters a lot as people in the industry have been showering praises on Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's performances ahead of the release of their films.

The World Of Laal Singh Chaddha Here is a glimpse of our crazy journey to make Laal Singh Chaddha - a film full of love, warmth, bonding and adventure! https://t.co/EmE2XX75me#LaalSinghChaddha releasing in theatres worldwide on 11th August — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) July 20, 2022

Also, the success of Raksha Bandhan is very critical for Akshay Kumar as his last two films Samrat Prithviraj and Bachchhan Paandey failed to create magic at the box office.

The important part is that the promos and songs of both films have garnered positive responses from the cinegoers and industry experts are expecting great openings from both movies. Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan will have added advantages of festive and national holidays like Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day and Parsi New Year, which will result into great collections at the ticket windows.

Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the film is the official adaptation of Forrest Gump and is directed by Secret Superstar helmer Advait Chandan. It also features Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Mona Singh in prominent roles.

On the other hand, Raksha Bandhan, which is directed by Aanand L Rai, also features Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna in key roles.

