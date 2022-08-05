Explained: Why short runtime of Raksha Bandhan can be a masterstroke against Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan are releasing on 11th August at the global box office.
In the month of August, we will see the two biggest releases of Bollywood locking horns with each other. We are talking about Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan. The buzz around both the films has been humongous and we are hoping that these two biggies will end the dry phase of Bollywood at the box office.
However, we might see Raksha Bandhan garnering more collections than Laal Singh Chaddha due to its shorter runtime. The runtime of the Aamir Khan starrer is 164.50 minutes (2 hours, 44 min, 50 sec), on the other Akshay Kumar's family drama has a runtime of 110 minutes (1 hour, 50 min).
Jahan parivaar ka pyaar hota hai, wahan har rukaavat ka samadhaan bhi hota hai! ✨#RakshaBandhanTrailer is out, watch now. https://t.co/QBn8GVwhzs#ReturnToFeelings#RakshaBandhan11August
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 21, 2022
The shorter runtime of Raksha Bandhan will give a huge advantage to the film as it will have more shows than Laal Singh Chaddha. For example, if Laal Singh Chaddha is getting 4 shows in a single screen, Raksha Bandhan will get 6 shows instead. With a crisp runtime, more shows will result in more footfalls and which might reflect on its box office collections. However, the content of the film matters a lot as people in the industry have been showering praises on Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's performances ahead of the release of their films.
The World Of Laal Singh Chaddha Here is a glimpse of our crazy journey to make Laal Singh Chaddha - a film full of love, warmth, bonding and adventure! https://t.co/EmE2XX75me#LaalSinghChaddha releasing in theatres worldwide on 11th August — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) July 20, 2022
Also, the success of Raksha Bandhan is very critical for Akshay Kumar as his last two films Samrat Prithviraj and Bachchhan Paandey failed to create magic at the box office.
The important part is that the promos and songs of both films have garnered positive responses from the cinegoers and industry experts are expecting great openings from both movies. Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan will have added advantages of festive and national holidays like Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day and Parsi New Year, which will result into great collections at the ticket windows.
Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the film is the official adaptation of Forrest Gump and is directed by Secret Superstar helmer Advait Chandan. It also features Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Mona Singh in prominent roles.
On the other hand, Raksha Bandhan, which is directed by Aanand L Rai, also features Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna in key roles.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
The new song of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, Main Ki Karaan, is a soothing melody about childhood love
Main Ki Karan from Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is a song that beautifully encapsulates innocent love and the video hits all the right notes. The video version of the melody has now been shared by the makers.
This is how Bhumi Pednekar has done her bit for planet Earth on Nature Conservation Day
Bhumi explains, "A year ago, I launched India's first clothing environmental footprint calculator with Dolce Vee so we can all understand the environmental impact of each of our clothes."
Kareena Kapoor: 'I am a spontaneous actor but when you work with Aamir Khan you have to be prepared'
Kareena Kapoor Khan in an EXCLUSIVE interview with Firstpost says that she is happy and honoured that Aamir thought of her to part of Laal Singh Chaddha.