All her close friends — and they know who they are — have only good things to say about Jacqueline Fernandez. They all say she is a good girl.

“She never meant any harm to anyone. Sweet, generous, and kind, always there for her friends,” says a friend who quickly requests me to not name him.

The defining element in this entertainment industry is the ‘fear’-weather friendships. They are friends to their friends only as long as there is no trouble.

And Fernandez is in trouble. Serious trouble. Befriending a notorious entity is no crime. Pretending you do not know him, as Fernandez did when questioned about conman Sukesh Chandrasekar, is certainly inviting trouble of the serious kind.

A leading actress of the 1990s, who is still red-hot, tells me it is not uncommon for actresses to be showered with gifts from affluent fans. “All of us would receive gifts from fans. Jewellers’ sons would send me diamond rings on my birthday. I’ve received clothes, jewellery, even cars. It is not possible to return all the gifts. I would just keep them. And not use them.”

Perhaps Fernandez did not know the rules of the fame game. Or if she knew the rules, she did not play by them.

For a complete outsider with no connections whatsoever in the film industry, she did well for herself, dialing all the right numbers, just like Katrina Kaif before her. But unlike Kaif, Fernandez’s conduct fell short of dignity.

In an interview with me some months ago, Fernandez had said, “I feel blessed to be a part of an industry that a lot of people dream of. Wow, it’s been 10 years but it just feels like I started off yesterday – the journey is so fresh in my mind. I’ll be short on words to describe my journey but I’ll say one thing, that it has been amazing, and the journey has taught me so much all along. I feel like I belong here, and I wouldn’t want to have it any other way.”

Fernandez said she felt welcome in the Indian entertainment industry. “The industry has always been very welcoming of newcomers, and has respected people who have proved their worth with sheer talent and hard work. I have always believed that hard work and talent find their way even through the darkest tunnel.”

Fernandez's advice to girls like her, who came into the film industry from the outside, was: “Keep dreaming, and believe in your dreams. This is what I would like to convey to every person who dreams of being a part of this industry, that self-belief and hard work will earn you everything. The process may be different for everyone but the outcome will be one to cherish. So guys and girls, have faith and embark on this beautiful journey with complete confidence.”

She should have followed her own advice, and refrained from overreaching. There is a difference between dreaming and hallucinating.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based journalist. He has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out.