In recent times, we have seen pan-India films making the cash registers ring. Due to these movies, many south stars garnered fan followings in the northern markets of the country. While the concept of pan-India films has been a trending topic on social media for a while, many cine-goers have not observed the success of crossover films at the box office.

While the Baahubali franchise, KGF and Pushpa turned out to be massive pan-India money-spinners, crossover films where Bollywood and stars worked together like RRR, KGF 2, 2.0, Saaho have also done wonders at the ticket windows. While many celebs have said that in the coming days, we will see all the industry people coming together and doing movies, the process has already taken a swift place as many crossover films are in the pre-production and production stage.

The upcoming crossover films include Adipurush (Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon), Project K (Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan), Liger (Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday) RC 15 (Ram Charan and Kiara Advani), Jawan (Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara), Mission Majnu (Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna), Goodbye (Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna), Ponniyin Selvan (Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) and many others.

Well, the above-mentioned films bring together talents from different cultures and languages in the most creative way and the final result of their collaboration is expected to be a winner in every way. In fact, the exchange of talents has now crossed the boundaries as many Indian stars have made and are making their debut in the west. While Alia Bhatt will share screen space with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in Heart of Stone, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will make her first appearance in Philip John’s Arrangements of Love, where she will be seen as a bisexual woman running her own detective agency.

Dhanush, who made his Hollywood debut with The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir in 2018, is gearing up for the release of Joe Russo, Anthony Russo's The Gray Man, where he is sharing screen space with Hollywood biggies like Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

With these kinds of creative collaborations, we are sure that many crossover ventures are getting ready to take the box office by storm.

