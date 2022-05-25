Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale starrer Thor: Love And Thunder also stars Natalie Portman, Russell Crowe, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel in prominent roles.

After Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, MCU is set to entertain us with its new Marvel biggie, Thor: Love And Thunder featuring Chris Hemsworth in the titular role. The trailer of this superhero movie was recently released by the makers and in no time it went viral on social media like a wildfire. While fans are super-excited to see Chris Hemsworth as Thor, the god of thunder, looking at the trailer it seems Christian Bale, who plays Gorr the God Butcher will steal the show due to these reasons.

Terrifying look of Christian Bale

In the trailer, Christian Bale owned the stage right from his first frame, where he walked out of the shadows in his menacing avatar of Gorr the God Butcher. With the white cloak and cuts on the face and arms, Christian looks extremely creepy.

Praises from fans and celebs

As soon as the trailer dropped, fans, cinegoers and even celebs showered praises on Christian Bale's villainous avatar of Gorr, who appears as an eerie white figure with hollowed eyes and a scratching tone. While fans called him one of the most dangerous antagonists of Marvel, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu also lauded The Dark Knight actor as she shared a still of Bale's Gorr and called him "The God of acting".

As Bale's appearance in the trailer has bowled over the audience, we can surely expect his character to be the highlight of the movie.

The official synopsis of the film reads, "The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late."

Directed by Taika Waititi, the film also stars Natalie Portman, Russell Crowe, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel in prominent roles. It is set to hit the screens on 8th July.

