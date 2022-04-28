Hindi will always be our national language, Ajay Devgn said during a Twitter spat with Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeepa.

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn is one of the rare actors, who prefers enjoying a low-key profile and stays away from controversies. However, the Tanhaji star grabbed the limelight when he stated that Hindi “was, is, and will always be our national language” during a conversation with Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeepa on Twitter on Wednesday. Soon, this conversation turned out to be a trending topic on social media and while you must be thinking, who is right in this debate or rather an argument, let's analyse the whole scenario and get a complete understanding of it.

Where it all started?

In an interview with KarnatakaTak, Kichcha Sudeepa said, “Hindi is no more a national language”. This comment from the actor came in the wake of South films like RRR, KGF 2, Pushpa and others breaking records at the box office. He added, "Because we come from South India, they started terming us 'pan-India'. Why isn't Hindi [cinema] being said as pan-India?" Kiccha Sudeep asked, "Which is getting a better response from audiences today?"

Ajay Devgn hits back at Kichcha Sudeep on Twitter in Hindi

While Sudeepa's comment garnered a mixed response from netizens, Ajay Devgn took a dig at the star by tweeting in Hindi. Its English translation roughly reads: "Kiccha Sudeep, my brother, according to you, if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your native language [mother tongue] films by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man."

Kichcha Sudeep's reply to Ajay Devgn

Replying to Ajay Devgn's tweet in Hindi, Kichcha wrote, “Hello @ajaydevgn sir.. the context to why i said tat line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably wil emphasis on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn't to hurt,Provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir (sic)."

In the next tweet, he wrote, “I love and respect every language of our country sir. I would want this topic to rest,,, as I said the line in a totally different context. Mch luv and wshs to you always. Hoping to seeing you soon (sic).”

In his next tweet, Sudeepa said that he wondered what Ajay’s response would be if he replied in Kannada and wrote, “And sir @ajaydevgn,,I did understand the txt you sent in hindi. Tats only coz we all have respected,loved and learnt hindi. No offense sir,,,but was wondering what'd the situation be if my response was typed in kannada.!! Don't we too belong to India sir (sic).”

Misunderstanding gets cleared

After the series of tweets by Kichcha Sudeepa, Ajay Devgn thanked the Kannada star for clearing the misunderstanding and tweeted, "Hi @KicchaSudeep, You are a friend. thanks for clearing up the misunderstanding. I’ve always thought of the film industry as one. We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation."

But is Hindi really our national language?

While the misunderstandings between the duo got sorted but the banter has made one question reverb in the entire country once again- Is Hindi our national language? As per the Constitution of India, Hindi and English are the official languages and not national languages. These languages are used for official purposes in the government sector.

The other official languages of the country include Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Marathi, Meitei, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Santali, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

So, to be honest, Ajay Devgn's words against Kichcha Sudeepa in the argument are wrong and invalid.

