Vijay Deverakonda's candidness is expected to be the biggest highlight of tonight's episode of Koffee With Karan season 7.

This Thursday, the handsome hunk of Tollywood, Vijay Deverakonda, who is fondly called as 'Rowdy Star' will grace the episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 along with his Liger co-star Ananya Panday. The makers recently shared the promo and the crackling camaraderie between the trio raised the curiosity among the OTT audience.

Many users shared their excitement about the upcoming episode on social media and we can surely say that the teaser has struck the right chord with its target audience.

Vijay Deverakonda at its candid best

The Liger star, who is often seen shying to talk about his personal life, gave some jaw-dropping one-liners when host and filmmaker Karan Johar asked him some gossipy questions. In fact, when KJo brought out the conversation from the Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan episode, where the duo and host referred VD as cheese, Ananya Panday gave it a classic reply and it left netizens in splits.

Romance brewing between Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday?

While the news of Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's break-up is months old, Karan Johar surprised the audience when he asked the SOTY 2 actress about his relationship status with Aditya Roy Kapur. The ace filmmaker asked Ananya, what she was doing with ARK at one of his parties and the actress was left speechless.

Well, the fans must be curious to know about the Aditya-Ananya bond over a cup of coffee with Karan Johar.

Ananya and Vijay's Liger is releasing on 25th August and also stars Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan in key roles. The film also features legendary boxer, Mike Tyson, in a special role. It is directed by Puri Jagannadh.

