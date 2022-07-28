The fourth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will feature Liger co-stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday.

You don't get to hear your favourite celebrities open up about their romantic relationships, close friendships, and the things that truly warm their hearts on a regular basis. But Koffee With Karan Season 7 on Disney+ Hotstar is making it happen week after week! The show's fourth episode features superstar Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, who is the most popular crush among B-town ladies. As the show's legendary host, Karan Johar, forces them to practise what they preach about heart, career, and working together, both of their contrasting yet enigmatic personalities come through. Ananya Panday advances the conversation by disclosing information about her romantic relationships and interests in both direct and indirect ways.

“I am the most indiscreet person on this planet,” said the now confirmed to be single star on the show best known for dissolving the discretions of its guests. However, when notoriously quizzed about her last relationship with Ishaan Khatter and dating rumors with Kartik Aaryan, she eloquently denied dwelling in the past. For the star who has been fast rising the rungs of popularity ever since her debut in 2019. Her cryptic answer left her co-star and fans debating her links to the two well-known Bollywood heartthrobs. However, it was not all disappointment for the fashion diva did let viewers know about her newest crush, when she revealed "I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot"!

Even temptations of manifestations coming true on the Koffee With Karan couch could not coax Ananya Panday out of her shell to reveal her current love interest. Karan Johar finally hung his boots, saying, “Trust me, this doll can have a ball.” For now, fans will have to wait it out and see if finding someone hot can manifest into a relationship.

