Taapsee Pannu's Shabaash Mithu is based on the life of former Indian skipper and cricketer Mithali Raj.

While Bollywood has always been a male-dominated industry, in the past few decades, we have witnessed a huge turnaround as many women-centric films emerged as money-spinners. Films like Tanu Weds Manu, The Dirty Picture, Tumhari Sulu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Kahaani, Mary Kom, Raazi, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and recently released Gangubai Kathiawadi became a huge success at the ticket windows.

You know the name, now get ready to see the story behind what makes Mithali a legend.

Woman who redefined“The Gentleman’s game”

This Friday, we will see one more women-centric Bollywood film arriving at the ticket windows in the form of Taapsee Pannu starrer Shabaash Mithu. The film is based on legendary cricketer Mithali Raj, who is the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket. The promos and songs have impressed the audience and the biographical sports drama is expected to take a promising start at the box office due to following reasons...

Popularity of Mithali Raj

The former cricketer, who has several records to her name, is an inspiration for aspiring cricketers across the country. Apart from being the leading run-scorer, Mithali also became the first woman to complete 20 years in international cricket. She is the recipient of Arjuna Award in 2003, the Padma Shri in 2015, and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna in 2021 among other national and international awards. Mithali is the only female player to have captained India in more than one ICC ODI World Cup final (2005 and 2017).

Taapsee Pannu's craft

In recent times, Taapsee has amazed the audience and industry experts with her impeccable performances in films like Badla, Mulk, Game Over, Thappad, Saand Ki Aankh, Rashmi Rocket, Manmarziyaan and others. For Shabaash Mithu, Taapsee has gone all out and looking at the material of whatever we saw till now, it looks like she has hit the ball out of the park.

Directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Viacom18 Studios, Shabaash Mithu features Taapsee Pannu as Mithali Raj, Mumtaz Sorcar as Jhulan Goswami, Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, Devadarshini and others. The biographical sports drama will lock the horns with Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra starrer HIT: The First Case at the box office.

