Bhupesh Baghel: A long racehorse, a Gandhi loyalist and trusted lieutenant of Congress leadership

Incredible as it may sound, Bhupesh Baghel government in Chhattisgarh has purchased 91,452 litres of cow urine and cow dung worth rs 183 crore in a year from farmers and others. The cow urine has been bought at the rate of four rupees a litre.

Baghel, who completes four years in office and gears up for the crucial November-December 2023 state assembly polls, is running many innovative schemes and programmes. It includes a project of Rs 238 crore for the renovation, up-gradation and beautification of the Shivrinarayan temple complex in Janjgir-Champa district, as part of the state’s ambitious Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit.

For Baghel, flaunting proximity to the majority community faith is part and parcel of his political and spiritual quest. He leans on deliberations at the Congress; brainstorming session in Udaipur, held in May 2022 where a religious outreach programme was conceived in the presence of Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

Baghel’s understanding of Chhattisgarh

Over 150 influential party delegates from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar etc. were vocal that the primacy of negating religion should be replaced by “pro-active” gestures such as Congress leaders conducting “Dahi Handi” contests, placing Ganesh idols at the Pradesh and district Congress committees, celebrating Nav Durga festivals in their respective areas of influence. The word “outreach” was reportedly coined by Congress’ in-house wordsmith Jairam Ramesh.

When asked about Ram Gaman tourism project, Baghel had told an interviewer, “Many people ask me why I organise religious events like this. I want to tell them that when we leave Chhattisgarh, people either know Chhattisgarh by the abundance of mineral resources, or as the stronghold of Maoists… But, I want to tell them that Chhattisgarh has a very high-value culture and traditions. Whether it is Tretayug, Dwaparayuga (ages according to Hindus) or Buddhist era, we were there in every era in the form of culture, folk, literature and tribal arts. No era is complete without Chhattisgarh’s contribution.”

Baghel has been procuring cow dung, which in turn, is producing vermicompost worth over Rs 2,300 crore. According to him, cattle and livestock have a deep, intrinsic link with the Indian economy, particularly in rural areas, insists the 60 year old chief minister. Artha [economy] and dharma [religion] have worked hand in hand. Mahatma Gandhi’s idea of gram swaraj had both elements. The move to purchase cow dung from farmers not to merely boost their livelihood but to offer a better environment, increase land fertility, health, and crop protection.

‘Mr Dependable’

Politically, in April 2021, Baghel had shot to fame when under Rahul Gandhi’s supervision, he was pitched for a ‘first of its kind’ experiment during Assam assembly polls. The outcome of 2 May, 2021 state assembly polls did not live up to the expectations but Baghel and his team had given their 100 per cent to micro-manage elections in another state.

By the time campaigning ended in Assam, Baghel had addressed 38 public meetings in upper Assam, Dibrugarh, Barak Valley, Barpeta, Dispur and in every district of the state. The presence of about 700 political activists led by pollster-cum politician Vinod Verma who had camped from January to early April 2021, did make some impact where local party workers were trained on booth management, social media, talking points, coordinating with allies and a range of other issues. The same team had worked in Uttar Pradesh. The outcome of Uttar Pradesh polls was disastrous for the grand old party but it earned Baghel an unofficial ‘Mr Dependable’ title.

When Priynaka Gandhi turned her attention to Himachal Pradesh, Baghel, Vinod Verma and others moved swiftly much ahead of others. The outcome of Himachal polls on 8 December, 2022 was much more than a face saving. It brought Priyanka some focus and recognition in the political arena. In short, where ‘panna parmukhs’ failed and faltered in spite of having endless supply chains of resources, the Congress with its meagre resources turned the tables on the opponent. The day had also marked superlative performance by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in home turf Gujarat but somehow Modi failure to net Himachal subdued the festivities of historic Gujarat triumph.

Low key and workaholic, Baghel’s journey from a young Congress nominee from Patan in the undivided Madhya Pradesh to present day status as a successful chief minister, has been spectacular. Baghel had faced opposition from every quarter, including his own family. His father Nand Lal, a socialist in Ram Manohar Lohia mould and ideology, considered Baghel’s candidature as a Congress candidate a sacrilegious. Credible accounts recall how a rather angry and vindictive Nand Lal had gone public declaring he had voted against his son.

In fact, much before he became MLA, Bhupesh’s move to drop out from BSc had upset Nand Lal greatly. Bhupesh had reportedly told his father he would one day become chief minister of state – a dream he fulfilled on 17 December, 2018.

‘Lambi race ka ghoda’

The Congress’ Chhattisgarh victory in December 2018 was most comprehensive but the selection of the chief minister turned out to be most convoluted. A simple headcount of the newly elected Congress MLAs was not conducted simply because the grand old party has a knack of making simple things complicated. The current AICC president, Malliarjun Kharge was the leader of the Lok Sabha and was involved in the selection of Chhattisgarh chief minister.

A mayhem of sorts broke out where contenders and rivals had reportedly appealed and argued before the Congress high command. Just to calm things down, someone had ordered Kulfi in Delhi winter! Baghel and Kamal Nath [who was crowned as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh] were seen relishing their kulfi topped with ground cardamom, saffron and pistachios but in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot has been waiting endlessly for his ‘kulfi plus’ promise.

Many veterans in the Congress consider Baghel to be a ‘lambi race ka ghoda’ having been on the right side of the Gandhis and the leadership. It is both early and premature, but the buzz in the Congress is that if Baghel, hailing from the backward class, manages to lead the Congress to victory in 2023 Chhattisgarh polls, the 61 year old politician may get the Gandhis’ backing for a “bigger role” in 2024 or after.

The writer is a Visiting Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation. A well-known political analyst, he has written several books, including ‘24 Akbar Road’ and ‘Sonia: A Biography’. Views expressed are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.