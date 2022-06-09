An apt tribute to the braveheart: How ‘Major’ is not just a movie, it is an emotion

The movie weaves in hope, emotions, aspirations, courage, sacrifice and determination of a true son of Bharat — Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Seldom do we experience things in life that have the capacity to motivate and guide us for the rest of our lives. We are too busy with our own constructs of how life is lived and what works best, but every once in a while we have experiences that change us forever and determine how we live for the rest of our lives. Watching Major is one such experience. It's not just a movie; it is an emotion. It is not just a tale of a courageous soldier who went a step ahead for the protection of our motherland and made the supreme sacrifice, but also the story of a true son, a selfless husband and a determined Bharatiya. The movie weaves in hope, emotions, aspirations, courage, sacrifice and determination of a true son of Bharat — Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

The movie is good in its technical details and visuals. However, what stands out is the very depiction of the character of Major Unnikrishnan. The story is encapsulating, the visuals are great, and the overall package of supporting characters, music and set pieces make the movie a delight to watch. Major is one of the finest movies on Army life and a very beautiful and intellectually made biopic. It does its work perfectly, it inspires you to join the armed forces, it infuses the sense of pride in the army, it ignites patriotism, and it exposes Pakistan once again. Goosebumps are what you experience with every scene and each dialogue of the movie. The film is beyond cinematic experience.

Major brings forth to us many known and unknown aspects of the life of Major Unnikrishnan. The movie traverses through the beautiful relationship he had with his family, which included his father, mother, sister and his wife. The movie also carves out a beautiful narration of his character before joining the forces. There is a scene where he saves a woman from being thrashed by her husband without fear. This scene truly summarises the inherent courage in his character even before joining the forces. Also, the movie dawns on you the layered relationship which parents have with their children who have different goals and ambitions from what they want and desire. The scene of an angry father running behind the auto of his son just to give him the admit card of services which he doesn’t want him to join warms us to a really emotional viewing. The strength of the character of a loving father shakes us to the core. Also, the selfless love of the mother of a soldier stays with us for a long time. The love of a dedicated soldier towards his wife and yet fulfilling all his duties as a soldier is a lesson in itself.

The movie also gives a peep into the life of an NSG commando, his training and the way he thinks. The necessary mental strength of a commando, the sense of leadership, the care for the regiment and the discipline in life are all beautifully captured. The movie also captures the barbarity of the Islamist terrorist and the countless lives that were lost in 26/11. Though the makers of the movie have taken a lot of creative liberty with twists and turns in combat between NSG and the terrorist, but the movie as a whole ticks the right boxes and captures the right emotions. The movie is honest, the story and screenplay is engaging, and the direction is almost flawless. The end leaves us teary-eyed with a sense of pride. The emotions of the father in expressing his pride for his dead son is heart-wrenching.

Major is a must-watch for all. Every family must watch it, especially the young minds of the nation. The makers of the movie have not compromised or tried to be unnecessarily secular, and are blatant and true to its story. Use of the terms such as ‘Jannat’ and ‘Kafir’ have not been secularised for being politically correct. It’s a movie made with an honest intent to bring out the truth in its purest form. It is a movie of reverence of the Bharatiya society towards our armed forces and our security personnel.

Major is a sure winner. Be ready to stand up and applaud.

The writer is Executive CCO, VSK Mumbai, and Advisor, VESIM Literati Festival, Prabuddha Bharat Belagavi, Khajuraho Literature Festival. He tweets from @MODIfied_SKP. Views expressed are personal.

