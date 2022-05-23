The highly anticipated movie, Major, starring Adivi Sesh will have nationwide pre-release film screenings which is a first in Indian cinema.

Major has created a stir amongst the audiences with its emotion-driven trailer. Audiences are eagerly waiting to celebrate the bravery of the modern national hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Adivi Sesh and team Major have been getting requests from audiences across India to watch the film at the earliest.

For the first time, on public demand, the team of Major will be hosting a first of its kind multi-city premiere screening for fans, giving them an opportunity to watch the film before release. Adivi Sesh would be hosting these screenings in Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Delhi, Bangalore, Lucknow, Kochi Hyderabad and Mumbai. The audience can visit the BookMyShow app to find their city in the screening list and register for the preview!

Talking about this initiative actor Adivi Sesh shared on social media, “Major is releasing June 3rd, and Sandeep Unnikrishnan sir’s story is something that needs to be watched by EVERY Indian. As we commenced our promotions, I realized that no matter what I said in an interview…I need to make you FEEL what we feel about Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. So for the first time ever in India, a BIG film will show the film to audiences across the country. MAJOR will be shown in exclusive previews in various cities before the official release on June 3rd. We have nothing to hide and everybody to love. See you in your city soon.”

Depicting the dedication, courage, sacrifice love and spirit of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life, Major narrates the tale of our beloved hero and a story which needs to be seen by the nation.

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Major is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and stars Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma and will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam on 3rd June 2022.

