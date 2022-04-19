Several actresses from Tollywood, Kollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood are set to make their Bollywood debut in the upcoming days.

Post the monstrous success of the Baahubali franchise, we have seen the language barrier getting narrower across the country. While crossover films are turning out to be a huge trend in recent times, actors are not shying away from getting out of their comfort zone as south stars are doing Hindi films and vice-versa.

Prabhas, Yash, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and others have garnered pan-India popularity with their films turning out to be money-spinners at the box office. One positive thing which can be taken into consideration is that even actresses from the south are getting opportunities and meaty roles in Hindi films.

In the past, we have seen actresses from down south like Vyjayanthimala, Rekha, Jaya Prada, Sridevi, Hema Malini followed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tabu and others, who ruled Bollywood with their acting skills and charismatic charm. However, there was a bleak time in the late 90s and early 2000s when actresses like Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla and others took over Bollywood and female stars from the south went back to showcase their acting mettle in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu films.

But, the time has again witnessed a change and female beauties not restricting their talent to south films and are exploring new languages and content. In fact, all the leading ladies of the south are gearing up to rule and showcase their acting mettle through pan-India and here's the list of these actresses.

Rashmika Mandanna

The gorgeous beauty who had earlier earned the moniker of 'Karnataka Crush' soon became the 'National Crush' thanks to her evergrowing popularity and performances in Kirik Party, Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade and recent pan-India blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. Rashmika is set to make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The actress is currently shooting for her second Hindi movie alongside Amitabh Bachchan, which is titled Goodbye.

Shalini Pandey

Well, Shalini Pandey became a household name post her portrayal of Preeti in Vijay Deverakonda starrer Arjun Reddy. And now, she is set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The trailer of the film will release today and it will be interesting to see her fresh pairing with the live-wire of Bollywood.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Honestly speaking, Samantha Ruth Prabhu already enjoys a humongous fanbase across the country thanks to the dubbed versions of her blockbusters like Eega, Son of Satyamurthy and many others. While her impeccable Hindi OTT debut with The Family Man 2 garnered accolades from all around the corner, she will be next seen in pan-India movies like Shaakuntalam and Yashoda. She will also feature in the Hindi adaptation of Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan.

