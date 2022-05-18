The timeless world of Archies comics will now come to us in an indigenous avatar. A look at why Zoya Akhtar’s project exudes the scent of Arcadian democracy.

In the Archie comics universe none of the beloved characters—Jughead, Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Betty, Big Moose, etc—is seen as the sole protagonist. We may love one character above another. But they are all the equally important. Keeping that democratic spirit in mind, Zoya Akhtar’s poster formally announcing the Indian version of the Archies comics has the names of seven youngsters, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina, all being either newcomers or semi-newcomers. The remarkable factor in this introductory poster is that none of the privileged star kids in the cast given is preferential treatment. Although Suhana Kapoor is Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Agastya Nanda is Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s grandson and Khushi Kapoor is Sridevi’s daughter, none of these three gets highlighted in the posters. All the newcomers from within the film industry and outside are projected with equal prominence.

Zoya Akhtar’s project is therefore a triumph of true democracy. Agastya Nanda’s grandmother Jaya Bachchan is all for it. In an exclusive chat with this writer Jaya Bachchan was all praise for Zoya Akhtar’s democratic spirit. “Whether it’s our grandson or Shah Rukh’s daughter or the other newcomers, all the kids are being projected as equals. That is such a democratic thing to do. It is the only way talent can grow.”

Jaya loves the Archies comic. “I grew up reading them. Whenever a new Archie comic book came home, my two sisters and I used to argue over who gets to read it first.” Neither of Agastya Nanda’s parents are actors. His mother, though a Bachchan, chose not to become an actor. So, Agastya is leaning on his grandparents and his Maamu (Uncle) Abhishek Bachchan for guidance. Agastya has always been a big fan of his grandfather and of the Archie comics. So, he has the advantage of being a part of the cinematic universe that he will soon occupy officially, even before facing the camera.

One hears Agastya is already getting several offers from the biggest banners. But he wants to wait until Zoya Akhtar’s film crystalizes before thinking of another project. Zoya Akhtar’s Archies adaptation is not the only film designed to carry forward Bollywood’s distinguished dynastic tradition. From what one hears Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s second-born Ibrahim (eldest born Sara is already an actor) is all set for his screen debut which is likely to happen in the near future.

Apparently, Saif wants Ibrahim to continue with his studies. But Ibrahim is keen to get into his parents’ and sisters’ profession. This is why we now see the otherwise-shy Ebrahim at so many film parties and why he is suddenly so active on the social media. One hears of Karan Johar being especially keen to launch Ebrahim’s career. But father Saif would rather have his son find his own way into the movies. It remains to be seen if star-kids to come, would be launched as democratically as Zoya Akhtar has chosen to do in her version of the Archies.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

