Director Zoya Akhtar has revealed the much-awaited first look of her upcoming film The Archies today, 14 May. The Archies universe is getting an Indian adaptation that will premiere on Netflix next year.

This movie will mark the debut of the three star kids in the entertainment industry. The film features an ensemble cast including debutants Agastya Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson), Khushi Kapoor (Sridevi’s younger daughter) and Suhana Khan (Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter).

Along with the three upcoming actors, the movie also stars Vedang Raina, Dot, Mihir Ahuja and Yuvraj Menda in the lead.

Sharing a small first look teaser on her Instagram account, Zoya wrote, "Ain't nothing like old school. Grab your gang 'cause the Archies are coming soon on @netflix_in !"

Check her post here:

In the teaser, the cast can be seen goofing around and having fun on the sets in their character as a peppy song is played in the background. The small video also captures the bond and friendship between Archie and his loveable gang. The video appears to be a picnic in a park near the woods. The ace filmmaker also shared a poster from the movie featuring the cast in 1960s attire. They are all posing in a wooded area. Check out her second post here:

In the much-anticipated movie, Nanda is playing Archie while Kapoor is playing the character based on Betty and Khan will essay the role of Veronica. Earlier this year, some images of the actors in their looks from the film sets had gone viral. Since then, fans were waiting to see a glimpse of the movie.

In November last year, Akhtar made the announcement about this film that created a buzz on social media.

Soon after the teaser was posted, Nanda’s sister Navya Naveli dropped a heart in the comment section. Several other celebrities wished the young team luck and expressed their love for them.

The Archies is produced by renowned production companies Tiger Baby and Graphic India.

