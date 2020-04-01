Dastaan-e-Dilrubai: Revisiting the poetic tradition and artistic legacy of Chanda, better known as Mah Laqa Bai

dilruba | دلربا | meaning, a woman who steals hearts.

In this 10-part series, Dastaan-e-Dilrubai, Shreya Ila Anasuya narrates the histories of Indian women who delighted and moved people with their skills in singing, dancing, acting, and writing — bearing witness to their power.

With art by Satwik Gade.

A halo of illuminated clouds surrounded the enormous full moon this week, foretelling the storm that came, heavy and windy, in the eastern Indian city I live in. The sun was exactly opposite the moon, lighting it up so that it was impossible to look away.

It brought to mind oft-repeated Urdu couplets — remembered so often as snatches of song — that use the moon as metaphor. It also specifically brought to mind a poet born just over 250 years ago, named for the moon herself. She was born Chanda, to a courtesan and a soldier, named after her maternal grandmother, who had fled house arrest and found community with a group of traditional performers, who encouraged her to train her own daughters in the performing arts. It is from this legacy of reinvention and artistic talent that Chanda came, and blazed a ferocious trail in the literary and political sphere of 18th century Hyderabad.

Tawaifs such as Chanda were intimately associated with poetry.

Not only did they perform other poets’ works to music and dance, those who were trained also read poetry themselves. There is a chronicle of many tawaifs who themselves wrote poetry — it is said that Jahanara Kajjan wrote under the takhallus (pen name) ‘Ada’, just like the fictional courtesan Umrao Jaan, heroine of the novel by Mirza Hadi Ruswa. Badi Malka Jaan published a diwan (collection) and her daughter, the gramophone sensation Gauhar Jaan, also wrote poetry, and presented her own diwan to the poet Akbar Ilahabadi. Ruth Vanita writes that several of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah’s wives, who had been courtesans, also wrote poetry.

But before them all, there was Chanda. She was a contemporary of Mir, Dard and Sauda. Scholars agree that she was among the first, if not the first woman to have published her own diwan of Urdu poetry. Unlike the work of many of the courtesan poets, which, as historian Saleem Kidwai has pointed out, has been “censored out of the literary canon”, Chanda’s poetry is intact, in two volumes that would have been among the many copied by the calligraphers in her employ.

Scholars Scott Kugle and Shweta Sachdeva Jha have written about the extraordinary amount of power she amassed — earning for her performances from several courts and establishments, and being given gifts of land by the Nizam.