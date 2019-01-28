ZEE Jaipur Literature Festival 2019: Kapil Sibal, Salman Khurshid, Sagarika Ghose to discuss liberalism on last day

After discussions featuring award-winning, acclaimed authors and poets such as Ben Okri, Andrew Sean Greer, Yann Martel and more, the 2019 edition of the ZEE Jaipur Literature Festival will draw to a close on Monday, 28 January. While at the last edition the literary gala closed with a discussion on the #MeToo movement that gained momentum in the latter half of 2017, the 12th edition is set to close with another powerful issue, 'Do Liberals Stifle Debate?' as the countdown to the elections begins across the country.

Day 5 of the ZEE JLF will flag off with the session 'Beginnings and Endings' with Anjum Hassan Less author Andrew Sean Greer, who has been a part of several discussions through the festival, Jayant Kaikini and Mahesh Rao, moderated by Paul McVeigh. Also planned for the morning is the panel on discovering where poems come from, with author Satyajit Sarna and poets Zeina Hashem Beck and Kaveh Akbar, in conversation with William Sieghart.

Sohaila Abdulali, author of What We Talk About When We Talk About Rape, and journalist Namita Bhandare will be addressing the issue surrounding violence against women. Further, in keeping with the season's focus on science and technology, in a bid to engage younger audiences and science enthusiasts, JLF will also host a conversation with the professor of Artificial Intelligence at the University of New South Wales, Toby Walsh, and data journalism professor Meredith Broussard, titled 'The Future is Now', presented by MIT and moderated by Anupama Raju.

For the hardcore literature aficionados, the session titled 'The Freedom Artist' featuring Okri in conversation with Rana Dasgupta, the writer behind the JCB Prize for Literature, is a must-attend. Simultaneously, the Mughal Tent at the Diggi Palace in Jaipur is also set to host biographer Jenny Uglow's discussion with Christopher de Hamel titled 'Mr. Lear and the Life and of Art and Nonsense', named after Uglow's biography of Edward Lear.

The afternoon sessions feature a host of other insightful discussions such as Chandrahas Choudhary's tête-à-tête with Irvine Welsh, the author of Trainspotting, and 'Alexandria: City of Memory', a conversation between the British cook book writer Claudia Roden and Call Me By Your Name's Andre Aciman, who appeared on multiple panels through the course of the season, moderated by Karima Khalil. Roden will also be a part of the discussion 'Feast', with Roy Strong and Pushpesh Pant.

'A House Divided: Of Fiction and Civil Wars' will also take place at the Baithak during the afternoon, with novelist Anuk Adrupragasm and Irish playwright Sebastian Barry, moderated by Egyptian writer Yasmine El Rashidi and presented by Mathrubhumi.

Seighart will once again take to the stage towards the evening for a chat with the artist Molly Crabapple, in the session 'Brothers of the Gun'. Discussing migration and identity will be author Chinmay Tumbe and writer of Strangers in the Mist, Sanjoy Hazaria, in a conversation with Somnath Batabyal. Also a part of Day 5 is the session 'Triple Borders: A Journey to the Edge of Europe' with poet Kapka Kassabova and Max Rodenbeck in a session presented by British Academy.

Kapil Sibal, Makarand R Paranjape, Sagarika Ghose, Salman Khurshid, and Vikram Sampath among others form the last panel of the day for the aforementioned session 'Do Liberals Stifle Debate', moderated by Sreenivasan Jain, drawing the curtain over the 12th edition of the literature festival.

JLF 2019 will close with 'Auld Lang Zyne — Bite Bitayein', a performance by Isheeta Ganguly at the front lawn of the palace grounds.

The Zee Jaipur Literature Festival will go on from 24 January to 28 January 2019 at the Diggi Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. More details here.

