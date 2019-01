In a conversation with Firstpost at the Zee Jaipur Literature Festival 2019, Man Booker Prize winning-author Yann Martel spoke about his book The High Mountains of Portugal and his upcoming book based on the Trojan War; his writing process and advice for budding writers.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.