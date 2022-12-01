Today, 1 December, people observe World AIDS Day to raise awareness about the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The day also mourns the loss of those who have lost their lives due to HIV-related illnesses. World AIDS Day aims to highlight the risk factors of HIV, how you can prevent its spread as well as the options available to help people with the disease live a healthy life. The day also reminds people that the illness has not yet gone away and draws attention to the research required to know more about HIV and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). It also makes the public aware about the stigma HIV-positive people have to face in daily life.

How is HIV transmitted?

The disease is transmitted from person to person through either sharing HIV-infected drug injection equipment or unprotected sex. By using condoms, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) or post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) you can reduce the chances of getting HIV through sex.

There are some other precautions you can follow to reduce transmission of HIV during sex:

If you wish to use medications like PrEP or PEP, there are some things you need to keep in mind. PEP needs to be taken within 72 hours of a possible exposure to HIV. Do consult your doctor before taking any medicines.

Sexual activities which do not involve exchange of bodily fluids like blood, semen or vaginal fluid, pose less risk of HIV. While oral sex has less risk of transmitting HIV, using a latex covering like a condom is advisable. It also prevents other sexually-transmitted diseases.

Use condoms or other barrier methods to prevent getting or transmitting HIV during sex. Also use silicone-based or water-based lubricants to reduce the chances of the condom breaking.

In some cases, your chances of getting the disease may increase with the number of sexual partners you have. Choose your sexual partners wisely and ensure that both you and your partner are following all precautions.

If your partner is HIV-positive, ensure that they stay on the treatment for the illness. Get yourself, and your partner, regularly tested for HIV or any other STDs.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.